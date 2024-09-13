Rajasthan: Newlywed Bride Tries To Kill In-Laws By Serving Poisoned Food

Bundi (Rajasthan): A newlywed bride mixed poison in the food with the intention to kill all members of her in-law's family in Dhardhari village of Runija panchayat under Hindoli Tehsil in Bundi district. The neighbours admitted half-a-dozen persons in critical condition to the district hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. Bundi police have informed Dablana police station about the matter.

Former Sarpanch of Runija, Kailash Gurjar, said on Friday morning when the neighbours found the main door of the house latched from outside and nobody woke up they entered it to find out the family members were lying unconscious and taken to the district hospital.

The bride who came to the in-laws 15 days ago, went missing. Gurjar said the bride had served the dinner, laced with poisonous substance, to each family member the previous night which led to their unconsciousness. The motorcycle of her husband, Durga Shankar, was also missing from the spot. The bride knows how to ride a motorcycle and it is suspected that she fled with it. What other stuff has been taken by her can be ascertained only after the return of family members.

Constable Keshav, working at the district hospital outpost, said on Friday morning, the villagers brought six people to the district hospital in critical condition. The family members said their daughter-in-law fed them with some poisonous substance and fled. Police said Mukhraj Gurjar (24), Kanha Gurjar (55), Durga Shankar (23), Reshma (23), Kailash Bai (48) and Diwanshu (5), residents of Dhardhari village under Dablana police station area, have been admitted to the district hospital, whose treatment is going on and doctors said everyone is out of danger.

The bride hails from Bhimganj area in Bundi who was married off after a bribe of Rs. 10,000 was paid by the groom’s family. She was living comfortably in the in-laws. When her mother visited the place two days ago, she handed over a white paper and a packet to the daughter. Inquired by the in-laws, she replied it to be holy ashes of a deity. It is suspected that the packet contained some poisonous element which was mixed with the food served as dinner.