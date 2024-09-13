ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan: Newlywed Bride Tries To Kill In-Laws By Serving Poisoned Food

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 6 hours ago

The bride who came to the in-laws 15 days ago had served the dinner, laced with poisonous substance, to each family member the previous night which led to their unconsciousness. The motorcycle of her husband was also missing from the spot. The bride knows how to ride a motorcycle and it is suspected that she fled with it

One of the family members undergoing treatment
One of the family members undergoing treatment (ETV Bharat)

Bundi (Rajasthan): A newlywed bride mixed poison in the food with the intention to kill all members of her in-law's family in Dhardhari village of Runija panchayat under Hindoli Tehsil in Bundi district. The neighbours admitted half-a-dozen persons in critical condition to the district hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. Bundi police have informed Dablana police station about the matter.

Former Sarpanch of Runija, Kailash Gurjar, said on Friday morning when the neighbours found the main door of the house latched from outside and nobody woke up they entered it to find out the family members were lying unconscious and taken to the district hospital.

The bride who came to the in-laws 15 days ago, went missing. Gurjar said the bride had served the dinner, laced with poisonous substance, to each family member the previous night which led to their unconsciousness. The motorcycle of her husband, Durga Shankar, was also missing from the spot. The bride knows how to ride a motorcycle and it is suspected that she fled with it. What other stuff has been taken by her can be ascertained only after the return of family members.

Constable Keshav, working at the district hospital outpost, said on Friday morning, the villagers brought six people to the district hospital in critical condition. The family members said their daughter-in-law fed them with some poisonous substance and fled. Police said Mukhraj Gurjar (24), Kanha Gurjar (55), Durga Shankar (23), Reshma (23), Kailash Bai (48) and Diwanshu (5), residents of Dhardhari village under Dablana police station area, have been admitted to the district hospital, whose treatment is going on and doctors said everyone is out of danger.

The bride hails from Bhimganj area in Bundi who was married off after a bribe of Rs. 10,000 was paid by the groom’s family. She was living comfortably in the in-laws. When her mother visited the place two days ago, she handed over a white paper and a packet to the daughter. Inquired by the in-laws, she replied it to be holy ashes of a deity. It is suspected that the packet contained some poisonous element which was mixed with the food served as dinner.

Read More:

  1. Man Kills Daughter In Rajasthan's Bahror After Fighting With Mother-In-Law
  2. Two Killed, Eight Injured After House Collapses In Rajasthan

Bundi (Rajasthan): A newlywed bride mixed poison in the food with the intention to kill all members of her in-law's family in Dhardhari village of Runija panchayat under Hindoli Tehsil in Bundi district. The neighbours admitted half-a-dozen persons in critical condition to the district hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. Bundi police have informed Dablana police station about the matter.

Former Sarpanch of Runija, Kailash Gurjar, said on Friday morning when the neighbours found the main door of the house latched from outside and nobody woke up they entered it to find out the family members were lying unconscious and taken to the district hospital.

The bride who came to the in-laws 15 days ago, went missing. Gurjar said the bride had served the dinner, laced with poisonous substance, to each family member the previous night which led to their unconsciousness. The motorcycle of her husband, Durga Shankar, was also missing from the spot. The bride knows how to ride a motorcycle and it is suspected that she fled with it. What other stuff has been taken by her can be ascertained only after the return of family members.

Constable Keshav, working at the district hospital outpost, said on Friday morning, the villagers brought six people to the district hospital in critical condition. The family members said their daughter-in-law fed them with some poisonous substance and fled. Police said Mukhraj Gurjar (24), Kanha Gurjar (55), Durga Shankar (23), Reshma (23), Kailash Bai (48) and Diwanshu (5), residents of Dhardhari village under Dablana police station area, have been admitted to the district hospital, whose treatment is going on and doctors said everyone is out of danger.

The bride hails from Bhimganj area in Bundi who was married off after a bribe of Rs. 10,000 was paid by the groom’s family. She was living comfortably in the in-laws. When her mother visited the place two days ago, she handed over a white paper and a packet to the daughter. Inquired by the in-laws, she replied it to be holy ashes of a deity. It is suspected that the packet contained some poisonous element which was mixed with the food served as dinner.

Read More:

  1. Man Kills Daughter In Rajasthan's Bahror After Fighting With Mother-In-Law
  2. Two Killed, Eight Injured After House Collapses In Rajasthan

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BRIDE POISONS INLAWS IN BUNDIRAJASTHAN FAMILY POISONEDNEW BRIDE POINS IN LAW IN BUNDI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | What Drives India's Defence And Security Cooperation With Philippines

Androgenetic Alopecia In Male vs Female; 5 Differences Of Pattern Baldness

Election In Island: Tea Trouble Brews For Sri Lankan Presidential Hopefuls

Techie Transfers Crypto Currency Worth Rs 56 Cr By Changing Password, Arrested

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.