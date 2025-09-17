The Barefoot Cyclist: Spreading Sanatan Culture And Saving The Earth
A pilgrimage on two wheels - Ajay Patel's 11,000 km journey of faith and environmental awareness.
Published : September 17, 2025 at 4:35 PM IST
New Delhi: From the hallowed precincts of Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Ajay Kumar Patel embarked on an extraordinary bicycle journey, a pilgrimage of devotion and determination. His journey has seen him visit 11 Jyotirlingas and three holy places, already spanning approximately 11,000 kilometres.
Through his journey, Ajay wants to deliver a powerful message of his faith and a message on environmental consciousness. Patel is currently continuing his momentous voyage, travelling toward the sacred destination of Kedarnath, having set out from the nation's capital, Delhi.
The purpose behind this monumental journey, in Ajay’s words, “This journey is not just personal devotion, but promoting awareness and reverence for Sanatan culture among people.”
He explained that during his bicycle journey, he had the opportunity to meet new people and share his experiences. His travels by bicycle have provided him with a unique platform to connect with a diverse array of individuals, sharing his profound experiences and the deep-seated motivation that drove his mission.
During his travels, Patel has been moved by countless acts of kindness, which he believes underscore the inherent generosity of Indian culture. He shared one particularly heartwarming anecdote: a shopkeeper, upon learning of his pilgrimage across India to holy places, was so inspired that he waived a 2,000-rupee repair cost for his bicycle.
In Ajay’s own words, “This was a beautiful illustration of the Indian culture and ethos, where people extend help to a stranger without hesitation.”
Despite the inspiration he has found along the way, the journey has been fraught with challenges. Patel recounted that one of the most significant difficulties was securing a place to rest, particularly in southern India. With even temples unable to offer overnight stays, he was often compelled to find refuge at bus stands or in open areas. Nevertheless, the kindness of strangers in every state, who offered sustenance or donations for his mission, served as a constant source of support.
Patel credits the immense grace of Lord Shiva and the unwavering support of his friend Tanushree as the principal sources of energy sustaining his journey. He emphasised the urgent need for the younger generation to reconnect with Sanatan Dharma, urging them to heed the wisdom of saints to bring about positive transformations in their lives. He proudly shared that his own elder brother's life was changed by this very inspiration.
Beyond his spiritual quest, Ajay Patel is also a dedicated environmental advocate. His bicycle is adorned with a powerful message urging people to abandon plastic to preserve life and the planet.
This dual mission of spiritual and environmental awakening is encapsulated in his journey. He has also made a personal vow to complete his entire pilgrimage barefoot, a further demonstration of his devotion.
“The path has been difficult, with broken roads and heavy rains presenting significant obstacles, yet my resolve has remained unshaken,” Ajay said with confidence.
Ultimately, Ajay's expedition is a multi-faceted message delivered on two wheels. It is a powerful symbol of devotion. It is also a reminder of India's shared cultural fabric, and a call for environmental awareness.
At the heart of his journey is the unwavering support of his family. He recalled his mother's comforting words at the start of his travels, telling him to call her if he ever needed anything. This simple expression of love has given him strength and peace throughout his extraordinary voyage.
Read More