The Barefoot Cyclist: Spreading Sanatan Culture And Saving The Earth

New Delhi: From the hallowed precincts of Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Ajay Kumar Patel embarked on an extraordinary bicycle journey, a pilgrimage of devotion and determination. His journey has seen him visit 11 Jyotirlingas and three holy places, already spanning approximately 11,000 kilometres.

Through his journey, Ajay wants to deliver a powerful message of his faith and a message on environmental consciousness. Patel is currently continuing his momentous voyage, travelling toward the sacred destination of Kedarnath, having set out from the nation's capital, Delhi.

The purpose behind this monumental journey, in Ajay’s words, “This journey is not just personal devotion, but promoting awareness and reverence for Sanatan culture among people.”

Barefoot Cyclist Ajay Kumar Patel (ETV Bharat)

He explained that during his bicycle journey, he had the opportunity to meet new people and share his experiences. His travels by bicycle have provided him with a unique platform to connect with a diverse array of individuals, sharing his profound experiences and the deep-seated motivation that drove his mission.

During his travels, Patel has been moved by countless acts of kindness, which he believes underscore the inherent generosity of Indian culture. He shared one particularly heartwarming anecdote: a shopkeeper, upon learning of his pilgrimage across India to holy places, was so inspired that he waived a 2,000-rupee repair cost for his bicycle.

In Ajay’s own words, “This was a beautiful illustration of the Indian culture and ethos, where people extend help to a stranger without hesitation.”