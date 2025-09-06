ETV Bharat / bharat

India-US Ties Back On Track? PM Modi Responds To Trump's 'Always Friends' Remark

PM Modi said he deeply appreciates and fully reciprocates President Trump's sentiments and positive assessment of India-US ties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump, at The White House in Washington, DC on Feb. 14, 2025 | File
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump, at The White House in Washington, DC on Feb. 14, 2025 | File (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 6, 2025 at 10:10 AM IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday responded to Donald Trump's 'friendship' remark and said he fully reciprocates the US President's sentiments.

This is a major development and can be viewed as a thaw in the otherwise plunging India-US ties after Washington imposed 50 percent tariffs on New Delhi for buying Russian oil.

"Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump's sentiments and positive assessment of our ties. India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership. India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership," PM Modi said in a post on X.

He was responding to Trump's remarks at the White House on Friday, during which the US President said he will always be friends with Modi.

"I will always be friends with Modi, he is a great Prime Minister...India and the United States have a special relationship. There is nothing to worry about...I don't think we have" (when asked about his Truth Social post about "losing India"). I get along very well with Modi as you know, he was here a couple of months ago, we went to the Rose Garden," Trump said.

The US President was responding to a question about whether he is ready to reset relations with India. Trump also said he is “very disappointed" that India would be buying “so much oil” from Russia.

“I've been very disappointed that India would be buying so much oil from Russia, and I let them know that. We put a very big tariff on India, 50 per cent tariff, a very high tariff,” Trump said.

In the Truth Social post on Friday, Trump said, “Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!” Trump had also posted an old photo of Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Trump's post on social media came days after the bonhomie among Modi, Xi, and Putin at a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the Chinese city of Tianjin drew global attention.

