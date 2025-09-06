India-US Ties Back On Track? PM Modi Responds To Trump's 'Always Friends' Remark

ETV Bharat / bharat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump, at The White House in Washington, DC on Feb. 14, 2025 | File ( ANI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday responded to Donald Trump's 'friendship' remark and said he fully reciprocates the US President's sentiments.

This is a major development and can be viewed as a thaw in the otherwise plunging India-US ties after Washington imposed 50 percent tariffs on New Delhi for buying Russian oil.

"Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump's sentiments and positive assessment of our ties. India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership. India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership," PM Modi said in a post on X.

He was responding to Trump's remarks at the White House on Friday, during which the US President said he will always be friends with Modi.