Tharoor Dismisses Congress Party 'Warning' As Media Creation

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday dismissed the media reports regarding the party leadership giving him a "clear message" that he crossed the 'lakshman rekha' through his remarks on the India-Pakistan conflict. Tharoor said he came to know about this only through the media.

Addressing reporters here, the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram said the news was just a media creation without any evidence. "I don't know where this comes from. I was in a meeting, a closed door meeting of the Congress Working Committee leaders yesterday. I was there till 6.35 pm for a meeting that began at 4.30 pm and I must say that at that time, there was certainly no reference to any of this and no reference to me.

"Now, if something happened thereafter, I am yet to be informed of it," Tharoor said, dismissing the reports about the warning the party has given him. Backing what the senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, Tharoor said whatever he had said on the issue was in his personal capacity as he was not the official spokesperson of the party.

"He's absolutely correct. I've been very clear that I am not a spokesman of the party. I'm not a spokesman of the government either," Tharoor said. He said people approached him for his views on the subject as they thought he had some knowledge about some of these subjects, referring to the conflict between India and Pakistan.

"People seem to think I have some knowledge about some of these subjects, and so they come and ask me my views. And I make it very clear, sometimes explicitly, sometimes implicitly, that I'm expressing my personal views as an Indian, as a proud citizen," Tharoor added. He reminded everyone that the Congress party had declared complete solidarity with the government and the armed forces at the beginning of this conflict.

"And in that spirit, I also expressed that support from my mind, it was merely a contribution to a very important national discourse at a time when, frankly, it was important for us to rally around the flag," Tharoor added.

He also said at that time, internationally, there was a relative lack of India's point of view being heard, particularly in Europe, in the Middle East, in the US and so on.