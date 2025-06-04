'Thank You! Tamil Nadu For Standing By Me': Kamal Haasan Amid Row Over 'Thug Life'

Chennai: The team of the film "Thug Life" on Wednesday, including actors Kamal Haasan, Simbu, Ashok Selvan and Nasser, held a press conference in Chennai where Haasan lauded Tamil Nadu for standing in support of him.

Haasan spoke on the hard work of the film crew and international quality of technicians, who were behind the making of he film, which is set for release on June 5, and said, "I should thank the entire state of Tamil Nadu, which stood behind me."

His comment assumes significance in the wake of the controversy following his remark on the evolution of the Kannada language. The actor said he also fully realised the import/meaning of the "Uyire, Urave, Tamizhe", the slogan he used in his public addresses. The three words, when used together, convey a deep love for the Tamil language and his great bond with it. Incidentally, Haasan used this tagline even in the promotional event of the film in Chennai, during which he commented on the development of the Kannada language.

The top star praised the ace film director Mani Ratnam, saying he has transformed into a "cinema gyani," and he was excited to work with him. Further, things related to Thug Life may be discussed later, and it was his duty as a Tamilian to devote time to that purpose. He also thanked the media on the occasion. "The role of the media has been important in our journey of Thug Life from the beginning to the time it was brought here," he said.

This is the first public appearance of Haasan after the Karnataka High Court criticised him on June 3 in connection with his comment that Kannada was born out of Tamil. This caused a huge stir, leading to strong opposition from various parties over the release of the film in Karnataka, which ultimately got delayed.

The Mani Ratnam-Kamal Haasan duo, who produced one of the most important films of Tamil cinema, 'Nayakan', has now joined hands for 'Thug Life', set to be released worldwide on June 5. As this alliance has been forged after almost 38 years, there is a lot of expectation among the fans for this film. Not only that, Silambarasan has also acted with Haasan in an important role for the first time.