"Thank You For Thinking Of Me", Ratan Tata's Last Words On Instagram, Netizens Mourn In Memory

New Delhi: Ratan Tata, the chairman emeritus of one of India's largest conglomerates, Tata Group, passed away in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday, October 9, at the age of 86. His last Instagram post has added to the sadness following his death.

Earlier in the week, the businessman had shared that he was undergoing regular medical check-ups due to age-related health issues. In the post, he had captioned, "Thank you for thinking of me." Following the news of his passing, people shared their emotional tributes in the comments section of his final post.

"Thank you for making India proud, showing the world true entrepreneurship and simplicity," wrote a user. Another user wrote that a man was loved by millions. Some others said that the loss feels very personal. Another user wrote that India lost its precious Ratan.

“Just came across his last post and the loss we are dealing with… Respect for all the contributions he made to the nation. Om Shanti… We have lost a gem, Om Shanti,” wrote a user.

Another said, “I wish this was also a rumour, it seems like a family member has died. RIP… No words, it is a great loss for the world to lose such a pious soul. I don’t think people will mourn such a loss for anyone else in the future to come.”