Thamarasherry Shahbas Murder Case: Kerala HC Grants Bail To Six Students With Riders

Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday granted bail with riders to six students accused in the Tamarassery Shahbas murder case. The court laid down several conditions, including that they must cooperate with the investigation and not associate with individuals with a criminal background. A single bench of Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas granted the bail.

Each accused must furnish a bail bond of Rs 50,000, and the HC also directed that the students must not influence witnesses, must not get involved in similar criminal activities and must not leave the country. The parents of the accused must submit affidavits affirming that their children will cooperate with the investigation and comply with all conditions. The court also observed that keeping the students in an observation home was against the Juvenile Justice Act. Earlier, a lower court had rejected bail to the students.

The incident occurred on February 28, following an argument at a tuition centre, which escalated into a violent altercation that led to Shahbas's death. The cause of death was a head injury inflicted from behind.