Thalapathy Vijay's TVK Party Gears Up For First Conclave

Bhoomi Puja is being performed at V Salai village in the Viluppuram district where the conclave will take place. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: The first state conclave of Kollywood actor Thalapathy Vijay's political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is scheduled for October 27 in V Salai village near Vikravandi in the Viluppuram district. This event marks a significant milestone for the party and preparations are already underway to ensure its success.

On October 4, a ceremonial Bhoomi Puja was performed where the conclave will take place. This ritual began early, at 4 am, and was led by TVK General Secretary Bussy N Anand. He was joined by over a thousand enthusiastic volunteers, who came together to participate in this important event.

The Bhoomi Puja is a traditional Hindu ceremony conducted to seek the blessings of God and ensure a positive outcome for the gathering. Following the puja, a planting ceremony took place, symbolising growth and prosperity for the party.