Thalapathy Vijay's TVK Party Gears Up For First Conclave

Chennai: The first state conclave of Kollywood actor Thalapathy Vijay's political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is scheduled for October 27 in V Salai village near Vikravandi in the Viluppuram district. This event marks a significant milestone for the party and preparations are already underway to ensure its success.
On October 4, a ceremonial Bhoomi Puja was performed where the conclave will take place. This ritual began early, at 4 am, and was led by TVK General Secretary Bussy N Anand. He was joined by over a thousand enthusiastic volunteers, who came together to participate in this important event.
The Bhoomi Puja is a traditional Hindu ceremony conducted to seek the blessings of God and ensure a positive outcome for the gathering. Following the puja, a planting ceremony took place, symbolising growth and prosperity for the party.
In addition to local volunteers, party officials from various districts also participated, showing strong support and unity within the party. They brought holy water from significant religious sites -- temples, churches and mosques in the Chengalpattu area--to pour on the Pandakal (tent) at the conference hall. This act was meant to infuse the space with spiritual significance and goodwill ahead of the upcoming conclave.
