Thalapathy Vijay's Political Maiden Platform - All You Need To Know About State Conference

Villupuram: Actor-turned-politician Vijay will give his first political maiden speech at the party's first state convention to be held at V.Salai village of Villupuram district on October 27.

Although he has spoken on many audio release platforms, this is his maiden political speech.

Vijay announced his political party on February 2. Vijay had also said that the people of Tamil Nadu yearn for a corruption-free, caste- and creed-free, selfless, transparent, visionary and efficient administration. His party Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam will contest in the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

Although this is the first state conference for the party, it is weeding with arrangements on par with experienced political parties. The party chose an 85-acre plot of land in Vikravandi, Villupuram district, on the Chennai-Trichy National Highway, in a village called V.Salai.

Conference Pavilion: A grand stage of 170 feet long, 60 feet wide and 30 feet high has been set up for it. The main entrance is designed to impersonate St. George's Fort, the secretariat of Tamil Nadu. A ramp walk platform has also been set up for Vijay to walk around 800 meters from the stage and meet the party workers.

Eye-catching cut-outs: A cut-out of Vijay is placed along with cut-outs of Velu Nachiyar, Periyar, Dr B R Ambedkar, K Kamaraj, and Anjalai Ammal in the conference area. Also, the photographs of the pioneers of the freedom struggle such as Alagu Muthukon, Perukumbidu Mutharaiyar, Veerapandiya Kattabomman, Pulithevar and Marudu brothers are also kept in the conference area. These photos are an indication of how actor Vijay's political path is going to be. Apart from this, the cut-out of Vijay with the Tamil Annai (Goddess of Tamil Language) and the Tamil Kings Chera, Chola and Pandyas also attracts attention.

Southern Jhansi Rani Anjalai Ammal: Martyr Anjalai Ammal is on the cut-out of the conference area. Anjalai Ammal, who is known for her active role in the freedom fight, was hailed as the Queen of Southern Jhansi by Mahatma Gandhi. Anjalai Ammal, who went to jail for participating in protests including the Non-Cooperation Movement and salt satyagraha, was elected three times as an MLA in Madras province.

What does the party flag look like?: For more than half a century in Tamil Nadu politics, black and red has been inevitable for any political party. The red circle in the middle of the black flag was the flag of Dravidar Kazhagam founded by Periyar, who was not involved in electoral politics.

CN Annadurai, who was involved in electoral politics, left the Dravidar Kazhagam and started the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) with a black and red flag. The flags of the three parties, AIADMK, DMK, Vaiko's MDMK, which broke away from the DMK, and late Vijayakanth's DMDK have black and red on their flags. Also, Dravidian is clearly present in the name of the above three parties.

Flag Pole is Something special: Vijay, who has avoided the black colour in his party's flag, has designed his flag in red and yellow colours. A 100-foot-high flagpole has also been set up for Vijay to hoist the flag at the beginning of the convention. A huge flag measuring 20 by 30 with an area of ​​600 square feet is going to be hoisted on this flag pole. "The flag will be the first attraction while coming towards the conference venue," a party official said.

Speaking with ETV Bharat, a party member mentioned that a concrete base had been laid for the installation of the flagpole. Stating that a 40-foot-high flag pole has already been installed in Vijay's Panayur party office, the same private company has also taken up the task of installing this flag.

Electronically powered flag: Considering the grandeur of this flag, the automatic remote is set up. It will take 10 minutes to climb from the bottom of the flag to the top. Officials also said that the flagpole has been made to be rust-free for at least 25 years. For the next five years, this flagpole will remain in the same place. For that, a contract has been signed with the owner of the land.

50,000 seats: Around 2.5 lakh people are expected to participate in the conference, according to Villupuram district police. Over 5,500 policemen including North Zone IG Azra Garg, Villupuram Zonal DIG Disha Mittal, 10 SPs, 15 ADSPs, 50 DSPs will be involved in the security.

Rajaram, Superintendent of Police, of Cuddalore district, visited and inspected the areas where Vijay is coming. Over 30 bouncers have been called from Dubai to guard Vijay.