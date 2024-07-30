ETV Bharat / bharat

Thakur Slams Rahul in LS; Rahul Replies Abuses Won't Stop Fight For Caste Census

New Delhi: A remark by BJP MP Anurag Thakur in Lok Sabha on Tuesday led to an ugly spat between the opposition and treasury benches with Rahul Gandhi saying that he has been insulted and despite the attacks, the INDIA bloc would ensure that caste census is conducted.

Launching a scathing attack on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for his "chakravyuh" jibe at the BJP-led government a day earlier, Thakur cited purported portions from a book authored by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor to hit out at successive Congress governments since 1947 and alleged that Gandhi has misinterpreted his position of LoP as "leader of propaganda".

Using the 'chakravyuh' metaphor as a leitmotif, Rahul Gandhi on Monday claimed an atmosphere of fear prevails all around with a group of six trapping the entire country in a 'chakravyuh'. He had said the 'chakravyuh' is also called a 'padmavyuh' for its resemblance to a lotus (BJP's poll symbol) formation.

Hitting out at Gandhi for his remarks, Thakur said one of the synonyms for lotus is Rajiv (the name of Rahul Gandhi's father and former prime minister). "You linked lotus with violence, does that mean you also link Rajiv with violence?" Thakur asked.

While questioning the Congress' stand on caste census, the BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur made certain remarks on caste, which led to an uproar with Congress members stooping into the Well of the Lok Sabha.

Rahul Gandhi intervened, saying he has been insulted by the BJP member and asserted that despite all the abuses being hurled at him, the opposition will ensure passage of caste census in this very House. In another intervention, the Congress leader said he does not want an apology from Thakur for his remarks as his only focus like the Mahabharat's Arjun is on the caste census.

"Whoever raises issues of the Dalits and backwards, has to face abuses... I don't want any apology," he said. In response, Thakur alleged that the definition of OBCs for Congress is "Only Brother-in-law commission" and not Other Backward Classes. He also referred to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's opposition to reservation for OBCs.