ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Thai Women Arrested From Delhi Airport With Narcotics Worth Rs 27 Cr: Customs

The accused were intercepted after they arrived here from Phuket, Thailand, on February 19.

Two Thai Women Arrested From Delhi Airport With Narcotics Worth Rs 27 Cr: Customs
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 27, 2025, 3:01 PM IST

New Delhi: Two Thai women have been arrested from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here for smuggling narcotics worth Rs 27 crore into the country, Customs officials said.

The accused were intercepted after they arrived here from Phuket, Thailand, on February 19.

Upon detailed examination, officers found 54 packets of a green-coloured narcotic substance suspected to be marijuana weighing 27.08 kg concealed in four trolley bags, the Customs department said in a post on X.

"Diagnostic tests confirmed the suspicion, and the value of the seized substance is approximately Rs 27.09 crore," it said, adding that the duo has been arrested and the contraband has been confiscated.

New Delhi: Two Thai women have been arrested from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here for smuggling narcotics worth Rs 27 crore into the country, Customs officials said.

The accused were intercepted after they arrived here from Phuket, Thailand, on February 19.

Upon detailed examination, officers found 54 packets of a green-coloured narcotic substance suspected to be marijuana weighing 27.08 kg concealed in four trolley bags, the Customs department said in a post on X.

"Diagnostic tests confirmed the suspicion, and the value of the seized substance is approximately Rs 27.09 crore," it said, adding that the duo has been arrested and the contraband has been confiscated.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ARRESTEDTHAINARCOTICSDELHI AIRPORTTHAI WOMEN ARRESTED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.