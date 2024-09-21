ETV Bharat / bharat

Test Of Democracy Is King Tolerates Dissent, Introspects: Gadkari

By PTI

The true test of democracy is when the ruler tolerates the strongest opinions against him and reflects on them, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said at a book release event held at MIT World Peace University.

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari
Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari

Pune: Union minister Nitin Gadkari has said the biggest test of democracy is that the ruler tolerates even the strongest opinion against him, and it leads to introspection. Writers and intellectuals should express themselves fearlessly, the senior BJP leader said at a book release function held at MIT World Peace University here on Friday.

"The biggest test of democracy is that the king tolerates the strongest opinion against him and introspects over it," he said. In India, there is no problem of difference of opinion but "there is a problem of lack of opinion," the Road Transport and Highways Minister said. "We are neither rightist nor leftist. We are opportunists.

It is expected from writers and intellectuals that they express their opinions without any fear," he added. Gadkari also said that as long as untouchability and notions of social inferiority and superiority persist, the work of nation-building can not be said to be complete.

