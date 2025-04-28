'Terrorists, Not Rivers, Will Bleed': Ajmer Sharif Diwan Sends Strong Message To Pakistan

Ajmer: After the Pahalgam terror attack, India-Pakistan relations have further deteriorated. Strong reactions are emerging from religious leaders and institutions in both countries.

Syed Naseeruddin Chishti, the successor of Syed Zainul Abedin Ali Khan, Diwan of Ajmer Sharif Dargah and Chairman of the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council, has given a strong response to Bilawal Bhutto and Pakistani clerics. Naseeruddin Chishti stated that Pakistan and its rulers are nervous about how India will now respond and teach them a lesson.

Responding to a statement by Pakistan leader Bilawal Bhutto, Chishti said that if there is talk of shedding blood instead of the Indus River’s water, it will now be the blood of the Pahalgam terrorists. He also accused the Pakistani government of nurturing terrorists with five-star facilities.

Chishti added that Bilawal Bhutto should not forget that Osama bin Laden was not killed by natural causes — the United States entered Pakistan and eliminated him. He emphasised that India is a peace-loving country, but peace is reserved for those who value love and harmony, not for those who spread terror.

He further warned that in such a situation, the blood of the terror masterminds sheltering in Pakistan will be shed. It should be noted that Pakistani leaders have been continuously making threatening statements over India’s decision regarding the waters of the Indus River.

