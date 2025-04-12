J&K: 2 More Terrorists Gunned Down In Kishtwar Op; JCO Killed In Action Along LoC In Sunderbani

Jammu: Two more Pakistani terrorists were killed in the ongoing operation in Chatroo area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, where one militant was killed on Friday, while a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Indian Army laid down his life fighting terrorists along the Line of Control in Jammu's Sunderbani sector.

"Op Chhatru: In the ongoing operations at #Chhatru, Kishtwar, despite bad and inclement weather, two more Pakistani terrorists have been eliminated. A large quantity of war-like stores, including One AK and One M4 rifle have been recovered. Operations are in progress," the Army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

The cordon and search operation in the area has been going on since April 9, and besides the police and the Army, para Commandos were also brought in to eliminate the hiding terrorists The terrorists shot dead today were affiliated with Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit and included a top commander, Saifullah, who was active in the Chenab valley region for the past year, PTI reported, quoting official sources

One ultra was killed Friday morning when security forces established contact with terrorists during the operation, which was launched Wednesday following a brief encounter. The operations continue, the officials said. They said a separate operation to track down a group of three other terrorists has also been underway in the Basantgarh and Ramnagar areas of the Udhampur district since Wednesday.

Army JCO killed In Encounter Along LoC, Infiltration Bid Thwarted

The Junior Commissioned Officer who succumbed after being critically injured during an infiltration attempt in Keri Battal sector on the Line of Control in the Sunderbani sector in Jammu and Kashmir was identified as Subedar Kuldeep Chand of Punjab.

"GOC White Knight Corps and all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of #Braveheart Sub Kuldeep Chand of 9 PUNJAB. He laid down his life while gallantly leading a Counter infiltration operation along the Line of control in the Keri-Battal area of Sunderbani on the night of 11 Apr 2025. His team’s valour and Sub Kuldeep’s ultimate sacrifice foiled an infiltration attempt by terrorists. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved family in this hour of grief," Army's 16 Corps posted on X.

Officials told ETV Bharat that on Friday night, an infiltration attempt was foiled by the Indian Army on a forward post in Keri Battal area along the LoC, during which a JCO was critically injured. The officer was airlifted to a hospital where he succumbed Saturday morning.

An official said that with the help of the Pakistani Army, terrorists tried to infiltrate into the Indian side on the LoC, but the bid was foiled by the alert troops, during which the JCO was critically injured.

The whole area has been cordoned off with deployment of reinforcements, and a search operation was underway when the last reports were received. In the same area on February 11, two Army personnel, including a captain, were killed and another was injured when terrorists set off an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

The latest incident comes two days after India and Pakistan held a brigade commander-level flag meeting in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district to discuss issues related to border management. This was the second such meeting since February to de-escalate tension after nearly a dozen incidents of cross-border firing, and an IED attack.

The Indian army lodged a strong protest with their counterparts over the cross-border terror activities and the ceasefire violations. The ceasefire violations along the LoC have been very rare since India and Pakistan renewed the ceasefire agreement on February 25, 2021.

On April 5, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel shot dead a Pakistani intruder along the International Border in the R S Pura sector here and later held a flag meeting with Rangers over the incident.