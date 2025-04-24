Terrorists Involved In Pahalgam Attack Identified; Here Are The Fresh Posters Released By Jammu Kashmir Police

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police has released fresh posters of three wanted terrorists involved in the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam which left at least 26 people dead. Besides the slain, who included a local ponywala, over a dozen were injured in the attack at Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam on Tuesday afternoon.

The posters released by the police include two terrorists from Pakistan and one Adil Thokar of Anantnag from Kashmir district. The other two include Hashim Musa alias Sulaiman and Ali Bhai alias Talha Bhai from Pakistan, a police spokesperson said.

The trio is believed to be affiliated with Lashkar-e-Toiba and are involved in massacre of tourists. The police announced Rs 20 lakh each reward for those giving tip off about them. Officials have shared the phone numbers with the posters saying the identity of the informer will be kept secret.

The deadly attack unfolded on Tuesday April 22 afternoon when a group of terrorists opened fire on tourists at Baisaran meadow, an off-road destination in Pahalgam.

The attack drew widespread condemnation with Kashmir valley observing a complete shutdown against the killings on Wednesday. In terms of the diplomatic measures, India has sealed the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab barring Pakistani nationals from entering into India and giving own nationals currently in Pakistan till May 1 to return home. India has also put the Indus Water Treaty into abeyance as a punitive measure