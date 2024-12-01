Terrorists In J&K Have Cut Down Internal Communication, 'Huge Challenge' To Track Them: Top BSF Official

Srinagar: Militants in Jammu and Kashmir have minimised communication among themselves thus impeding intelligence gathering and making it difficult for security forces to track them down, a senior BSF official said.

IG BSF Kashmir Frontier Ashok Yadav said that "terrorists always try to strengthen their security protocol" and lately they have minimised communication which "creates gaps in intelligence gathering".

The top BSF official was speaking to the media on the sidelines of BSF's Raising Day celebrations at the Subsidiary Training Centre (STC) in Humhama on the outskirts of Srinagar on Saturday.

When asked whether militants cutting down on communication among themselves made it difficult to track them, the IG BSF said, "It is a huge challenge." He, however, added that the security and intelligence agencies are brainstorming to find new ways to counter this strategy.

On infiltration and terrorist launchpads

Speaking about the border, the IG BSF said there are continuous attempts of infiltration along the Line of Control (LoC) before the onset of the winter. "The security forces however make their operational plans ahead to dominate the vulnerable gaps," he said.

Asked about terror launchpads across the Line of Control, Yadav said according to the intelligence inputs, there are people at the launchpads waiting to try to infiltrate "to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere here". "But the way we are alert on the LoC and conduct area domination, we are very confident that we will thwart such attempts," he asserted.

BSF Raising Day

Today (December 1, 2024) marks the 60th BSF Raising Day, an annual event that commemorates the establishment of the Border Security Force on December 1, 1965. On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a post on X, greeted the BSF and lauded them for standing as a critical line of defence, embodying courage, dedication and exceptional service.

“Warm wishes to the Border Security Force on their Raising Day! The BSF stands as a critical line of defence, embodying courage, dedication and exceptional service. Their vigilance and courage contribute to the safety and security of our nation," PM Modi said in the post.