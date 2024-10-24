Terrorists Attack Army Vehicle In Baramulla District, 4 Soldiers Injured; Porter Killed

Baramulla: At least four soldiers were injured Thursday when unidentified militants attacked an Army vehicle near the Nagin area of Butapathr in Gulmarg, close to the Line of Control (LoC), officials said.
"The vehicle, belonging to the 18 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), was targeted while en route from Butapathr. Four to five soldiers are injured in the attack. A porter travelling with the soldiers was killed in the attack, which occurred in an area known for heightened military presence due to its proximity to the LoC," police officials said.
Meanwhile, the security forces have swiftly responded to the assault, launching a search operation to locate the attackers. In a statement by Baramulla police, exchange of fire between militants and security forces was confirmed.
"Some exchange of fire took place between forces and terrorists in the Butapathri sector of District Baramulla around Nagin post. Further details will be shared after verifying facts," the police said.
The attack in Gulmarg came just hours after a labourer was found mysteriously injured in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. The labourer, identified as Pritam Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was wounded in Pulwama's Tral area however police didn't confirm it as militancy related.
The attack comes three days after, six construction workers and a doctor were killed in a militant attack on a housing camp for Z-Morh tunnel workers. The workers were part of a project constructing vital infrastructure in the region.
Following that attack, security forces dismantled a newly-formed militant group, Tehreek Labaik Ya Muslim, through a series of raids conducted across several districts. The group had been linked to recent violence, officials said.
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti expressed grief over the militant attack in Baramulla.In a post on X, Mehbooba, a former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said, "Shocked & deeply saddened by the militant attack on an army convoy in Baramulla in which a civilian porter has been killed. Condemn it unequivocally & pray for the swift recovery of the injured soldiers."
Meanwhile, Northern Army commander Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar reviewed the security situation in the Kashmir valley and asked the forces to remain vigilant.
"#LtGenMVSuchindraKumar, #ArmyCdrNC, accompanied by #GOC #ChinarCorps, visited #Shalateng Garrison under #CIFKilo to review the security situation," the Army's Northern Command said in a post on X.