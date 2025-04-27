Terrorists And Their Masters Want Kashmir To Be Destroyed Again: PM Modi On Pahalgam Attack

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the April 22 Pahalgam attack was carried out because terrorists and their masters want "Kashmir to be destroyed again".

He issued a stern warning to those responsible for the attack on innocent tourists, assuring that the perpetrators and conspirators of this heinous act will face the harshest response. The PM also promised the families of the victims that justice would be served.

Addressing the 121st episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said, "Today, as I talk my heart out with you, there is deep agony in my heart. The April 22 Pahalgam terror attack has left every citizen heartbroken. Every Indian feels deep sympathy for the families of the victims. A person may belong to any state or speak any language, but they feel the pain of those who lost their loved ones in this attack."

"I understand that every Indian is seething after seeing the images of the terrorist attack. This attack in Pahalgam reflects the frustration of those who patronise terrorism; it shows their cowardice," he said.

"At a time when peace was returning to Kashmir, schools and colleges were vibrant, construction activities had gained unprecedented momentum, democracy was getting stronger, the number of tourists was witnessing a record increase, people's incomes were rising, new opportunities were being created for the youth, enemies of the nation, enemies of Jammu and Kashmir did not like it," PM Modi said.

"Terrorists and their masters want Kashmir to be destroyed again, and that is why such a big conspiracy was hatched," he added.

The Prime Minister stressed that in the war against terrorism, the unity of the nation and the solidarity of 140 crore Indians is the nation's greatest strength. "This very unity is the basis of our decisive fight against terrorism. We must strengthen our resolve to face this challenge to our nation. As a nation, we must demonstrate strong willpower. Today, the world is watching that after this terrorist attack, the entire nation is speaking in one voice," he added.

Acknowledging the global outpouring of condolences, PM Modi said, "The rage that we Indians are feeling is being felt in the entire world. After the terror attack, condolences are continuously pouring in from around the world. I also received calls and messages from global leaders who have strongly condemned this heinous terrorist attack. They expressed their condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. The entire world stands with 140 crore Indians in our fight against terrorism."

"I once again assure the victim families that they will get justice. Justice will definitely be served. The perpetrators and conspirators of this attack will face the harshest response," PM Modi added.