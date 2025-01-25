ETV Bharat / bharat

Terrorist Organisations Using 'Dead Drops' Method To Disseminate Information: NIA

New Delhi: An investigation carried out by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has revealed that terror outfits in India have started adopting a “dead drop” method for the movement of terror hardware to evade security agencies.

The latest modus operandi of the terrorist organisations comes to the fore following an investigation into the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) activities in different states across the country. With the dead drop method, terrorist members can avoid direct meetings and maintain operational security.

An investigation by NIA revealed that BKI’s conspiracy involved the recruitment of India-based associates by foreign-based handlers for carrying out criminal terror acts, providing funds for such terror acts, smuggling of terror hardware into India, and movement of terror hardware through the dead drop model.

Dead Drop Model

The dead drop model is used for exchanging information and items between two individuals involved in anti-national activities including terrorism, espionage, drug business and several other illegal activities. Under the dead drop method, one individual leaves an item at a pre-arranged secret location (dead drop) and the other collects it later. It helps in avoiding direct contact and minimising the risk of detection.

The dead drops may be an unused post box, specific park bench, etc. On many occasions, the physical dead drop has been transformed to a digital one mainly in the form of anonymous sharing portals and cloud services.

Many of the global terrorist outfits like the Islamic State, and al Qaeda store and disseminate material on digital dead drops. Scanning these dead drops online connects to a database having all links used for directing to the virtual dead drops and the content posted including texts, photos, videos, weapon manuals etc.