Terrorist, Army Officer Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Kupwara

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): An unidentified terrorist and a non-commissioned officer (NCO) of the Indian Army were killed in an overnight encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, reports said on Wednesday.
"Based on specific input regarding presence of terrorists in general area Kowut, Kupwara, a Joint Search Operation was launched by Indian Army and @JmuKmrPolice on days leading up to 23 July 24," the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps posted on X.
It said suspicious movement was noticed on Tuesday and the suspects were challenged by vigilant troops. In response, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire, leading to a gunbattle.
"In the ensuing firefight, one terrorist has been eliminated and an NCO injured. Operation is in progress," the Army added.
While the Army or the District Police Kupwara did not confirm the death of the injured soldier, reports said that the injured Army soldier succumbed to his injuries.
Jammu and Kashmir union territory is witnessing a surge in terror attacks especially in the Jammu belt in the past few months leading to many fatal casualties to the security forces.