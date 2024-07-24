ETV Bharat / bharat

Terrorist, Army Officer Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Kupwara

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): An unidentified terrorist and a non-commissioned officer (NCO) of the Indian Army were killed in an overnight encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, reports said on Wednesday.

"Based on specific input regarding presence of terrorists in general area Kowut, Kupwara, a Joint Search Operation was launched by Indian Army and @JmuKmrPolice on days leading up to 23 July 24," the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps posted on X.

It said suspicious movement was noticed on Tuesday and the suspects were challenged by vigilant troops. In response, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire, leading to a gunbattle.