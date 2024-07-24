ETV Bharat / bharat

Terrorist, Army Officer Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Kupwara

author img

By PTI

Published : 19 hours ago

Updated : 17 hours ago

One terrorist was neutralised in an encounter by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. An army Jawan was also injured in the exchange of fire.

One terrorist was neutralised in an encounter by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. An army Jawan was also injured in the exchange of fire.
Representative Image (ANI Photo)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): An unidentified terrorist and a non-commissioned officer (NCO) of the Indian Army were killed in an overnight encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, reports said on Wednesday.

"Based on specific input regarding presence of terrorists in general area Kowut, Kupwara, a Joint Search Operation was launched by Indian Army and @JmuKmrPolice on days leading up to 23 July 24," the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps posted on X.

It said suspicious movement was noticed on Tuesday and the suspects were challenged by vigilant troops. In response, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire, leading to a gunbattle.

"In the ensuing firefight, one terrorist has been eliminated and an NCO injured. Operation is in progress," the Army added.

While the Army or the District Police Kupwara did not confirm the death of the injured soldier, reports said that the injured Army soldier succumbed to his injuries.

Jammu and Kashmir union territory is witnessing a surge in terror attacks especially in the Jammu belt in the past few months leading to many fatal casualties to the security forces.

  1. Read more: Surge In Terror Attacks In Jammu and Kashmir: China, Pakistan Operating In Union, How Should India Counter
  2. Soldier and Civilian Injured, One Terrorist Killed in Terror Attack Near Shaurya Chakra Awardee's House in Rajouri

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): An unidentified terrorist and a non-commissioned officer (NCO) of the Indian Army were killed in an overnight encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, reports said on Wednesday.

"Based on specific input regarding presence of terrorists in general area Kowut, Kupwara, a Joint Search Operation was launched by Indian Army and @JmuKmrPolice on days leading up to 23 July 24," the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps posted on X.

It said suspicious movement was noticed on Tuesday and the suspects were challenged by vigilant troops. In response, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire, leading to a gunbattle.

"In the ensuing firefight, one terrorist has been eliminated and an NCO injured. Operation is in progress," the Army added.

While the Army or the District Police Kupwara did not confirm the death of the injured soldier, reports said that the injured Army soldier succumbed to his injuries.

Jammu and Kashmir union territory is witnessing a surge in terror attacks especially in the Jammu belt in the past few months leading to many fatal casualties to the security forces.

  1. Read more: Surge In Terror Attacks In Jammu and Kashmir: China, Pakistan Operating In Union, How Should India Counter
  2. Soldier and Civilian Injured, One Terrorist Killed in Terror Attack Near Shaurya Chakra Awardee's House in Rajouri
Last Updated : 17 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FIRING IN KUPWARATERRORIST KILLED IN KUPWARAARMY JAWAN INJURED IN FIRINGENCOUNTER IN KUPWARA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Different Types Of Ramayanas Of Southeast Asia

Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.