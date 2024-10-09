ETV Bharat / bharat

Terrorists Abduct Indian Army Soldier in J-K's Anantnag, Search Operation Launched

A Territorial Army soldier was abducted by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag. One soldier escaped but sustained injuries and has been hospitalised.

Published : 60 minutes ago

A Territorial Army soldier was abducted by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag. One soldier escaped but sustained injuries and has been hospitalised.
Representational Image (ANI)

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir): A Territorial Army (TA) soldier was allegedly abducted by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, sources said on Wednesday.

According to sources, two TA soldiers were allegedly abducted from the forest area in Anantnag, however, one of them managed to escape. A search operation has been launched by the security forces in the area, they added.

"Two jawans of the Territorial Army were abducted by terrorists in the forest area of Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir. However, one of the jawans has managed to come back. Security forces have launched an operation to search for the missing jawan," the sources said.

Sources said that the abducted TA jawan has been identified as Hilal Ahmad Bhat 162 Unit of TA resident of Mukdampora Nowgam Of Anantnag district. Another jawan identified as Fayaz Ahmad Sheikh managed to escape but was injured. He received injuries in his shoulder and left leg and was shifted to 92 base hospital Srinagar for treatment.

