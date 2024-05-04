Search Op on Day after Terrorist Attack on IAF Convoy Leaves Personnel dead, 4 others hurt in Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir): A day after one Indian Air Force personnel was killed and four others were injured when terrorists ambushed an IAF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, Security personnel on Sunday morning fanned out in search of militants involved in the attack, officials said.

The combing operation was carried out to track the terrorists as security forces have laid down nakas and checking is going on in the area. Additional forces of the Indian Army reached the Jarra Wali Gali (JWG) in Poonch on Saturday late at night. The incident, which took place at Sanai village, resulted in the injured personnel being promptly transported to the Command Hospital in Udhampur, where one of them passed away due to his injuries.

Following the attack, the local Rashtriya Rifles unit initiated cordon and search operations in the vicinity, with support from the Army and police, to track down the perpetrators. The IAF confirmed the incident through a tweet, stating that the targeted convoy had been secured, and emphasising the ongoing investigation. "An Indian Air Force vehicle convoy was attacked by terrorists in the Poonch district," officials said. The vehicles have been secured inside the air base in the general area near Shahsitar.

The attack on the convoy took place near Shahsitar in the Surankote area around 6.15 pm when the troops were returning to their base at Sanai Top, the officials said. They said five soldiers were injured in the firing by the terrorists and were subsequently evacuated to hospital, where one of the two critically injured personnel succumbed to injuries.

"In the ensuing gunfight with terrorists, the Air Warriors fought back by returning fire. In the process, five IAF personnel received bullet injuries, and were evacuated to the nearest military hospital for immediate medical attention. One Air Warrior succumbed to his injuries later. Further operations are on by the local security forces," the IAF posted on X.

Earlier, the IAF, while confirming the attack, had posted: "An Indian Air Force vehicle convoy was attacked by militants in the Poonch district of J-K, near Shahsitar. Cordon and search operations are underway presently in the area by local military units. The convoy has been secured, and further investigation is under progress."

The vehicles were moving towards nearby Sanai Top in the district's Surankote area, the officials said, suspecting the involvement of the same group of terrorists who carried out an ambush on the troops in adjoining Bufliaz on December 21 last year, that left four soldiers dead and three others injured. The Army truck bore the major brunt of the firing by the terrorists, who were armed with AK assault rifles and are believed to have fled into the nearby forests, they said.

Reinforcements from the Army and police were rushed to the area and a massive search and cordon operation was launched to track down and neutralise the terrorists, officials said. Police assisted by paramilitary forces carried out searches in Poonch town since Friday following inputs about movement of suspected persons. However, no one was arrested during the operation, the officials said.

The latest incident in the Pir Panjal region followed the killing of a government employee Mohd Razaq, brother of an Army personnel, by terrorists at village Kunda Top in Rajouri's Shahdra area on April 22 and a village defence guard Mohd Sharief in Basantgarh area of Udhampur on April 28.

Police have released pictures of two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, including suspected Pakistani national Abu Hamza, involved in the murder of Razaq and announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head. The Bufliaz ambush in December last year came weeks after a major gunfight in the Dharmsal belt of Bajimaal forest in Rajouri that left five Army personnel, including two captains, dead a month earlier.

Two terrorists, including a top commander of LeT identified as Quari, were also killed in the two-day long gunfight. Quari was said to be the mastermind behind several attacks, including the killing of 10 civilians and five Army personnel in the district. The stretch between Dhera Ki Gali and Bufliaz on the boundary of Rajouri and Poonch is densely forested and leads to Chamrer forest and then Bhata Dhurian forest, where five soldiers were killed in an ambush on an Army vehicle on April 20 last year.

In May last year, five more Army personnel were killed and a major-rank officer was injured in Chamrer forest during an anti-terrorist operation. A foreign terrorist was also killed in the operation. In 2022, five Army personnel were killed when terrorists carried out a suicide attack on their camp at Pargal in Darhal area of Rajouri district. Both the terrorists involved in the attack were eliminated.

In 2021, nine soldiers were killed in two separate attacks by terrorists in the forested region. While five Army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer (JCO), were killed on October 11 in Chamrer, a JCO and three soldiers were killed on October 14 in a nearby forest. (With PTI inputs)