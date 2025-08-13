Terror Threat To 'Destroy Puri Jagannath Temple' Triggers Panic, Security Stepped Up

Puri: Security measures have been heightened at Puri Srimandir and the entire pilgrim town after a threat message warning of a terrorist attack was found scribbled on the walls of Budhi Maa Temple, located along the Parikrama Marg (Heritage Corridor) of the 12th-century Jagannath temple here.

The threatening messages were found at two separate places on the southern side of the Parikrama Marg, warning of a terrorist attack on the temple. The message also had a direct mention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On one wall, the message read, "Terrorists would `attack and destroy the temple", while on the other, it warned of riots if certain phone numbers were not contacted.

The threat messages have triggered panic among locals and devotees visiting the shrine. Questions have also been raised on security, especially given that CCTV cameras and security personnel have been deployed in and around the temple.

Graffiti in Odia warning of destroying Jagannath temple (ETV Bharat)

Speaking to media, Puri SP Pinak Mishra said, "We received news this morning about something being written on the wall of the Budhi Maa temple. Some objectionable things were written about the temple in it. Temple security is of utmost importance. We have taken this matter seriously."

The senior police official further informed that a special team has been formed to investigate the case. "When was this message written? Who wrote it? Whose phone number is written on the wall? Our special team is investigating. CCTV footage is also being examined. The special team has got some clues. Further investigation is underway."

Message says terrorists will destroy the temple (ETV Bharat)

Meanwhile, locals expressed anger alleging frequent instances of security lapse at the temple. They have demanded that the police review CCTV footage immediately and take strict action against those responsible.

"Definitely, security arrangements have been compromised. Terrorist threats is alarming. Such incidents have occurred because police are not patrolling properly. They should investigate the matter properly and take strict action," said Sameer Samantaray, a resident of Puri.

A through investigation is underway, while efforts have been initiated to identify the miscreants involved and find out the motive behind such act.