Terror Sleeper Cells Using Internet To Radicalise Youth In Kashmir, Says SIA After Multiple Raids

Srinagar: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Saturday detained several suspects during raids at 11 places as part of its investigations into sleeper cell modules of terrorists in Kashmir.
An official of the agency said that the suspects were rounded up for further questioning, and substantial incriminating materials were seized during searches.
“The preliminary investigation has revealed that these terror associates are actively engaged in terror conspiracy by propagating and furthering anti-India narratives,” he said. “Their activities are not only a challenge to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India but also inciting disaffection, public disorder and communal hatred,” he said.
According to him, they observed most of the individuals under their scrutiny for involvement in online radicalisation fall within the vulnerable and impressionable age group of 18 to 22 years.
“In this context, the role of teachers, parents, and peers becomes crucial. While constant monitoring may not always be possible, they should remain alert to the online activities of young individuals and offer timely guidance if any concerning behaviour is noticed,” the official said
The SIA official said that the matter should be reported to local police authorities to ensure that such youth receive appropriate intervention and counselling, if necessary.
The raids were conducted in connection with the investigation of the case filed by the agency. Earlier, the raids were carried out in South Kashmir.
The competent court has authorised these searches, which are being conducted in the presence of Executive Magistrates.
The SIA official said they are steadfast in their commitment to safeguarding national security and upholding public order.
“It will continue to take firm action against individuals or groups involved in any kind of secessionist and terrorist activities,” the official added.
