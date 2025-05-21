ETV Bharat / bharat

Terror Outfits Resort To 'Magic Lantern Tactic' To Target Youth On Social Media

Hyderabad: Investigations have unearthed a novel modus operandi of terrorist organisations to lure and radicalise youth through social media platforms. Termed the 'magic lantern tactic' by security agencies, the strategy exploits the emotional sensitivities of young people by spreading hate posts and recruiting them for extremist activities.

During the probe of the recently arrested youths from Secunderabad and Vizianagaram, investigators revealed how handlers from terrorist groups systematically identify and target individuals who respond passionately to posts related to alleged injustices against particular communities.

The handlers post provocative content on virtual platforms such as Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), Telegram and Facebook, highlighting perceived injustices against certain groups. They monitor responses and carefully analyse comments from social media users. Those who react with strong emotional support or passionate statements are shortlisted for further engagement. The handlers send targeted messages to these individuals, deepening feelings of alienation and hatred. Promising recruits are introduced to sympathisers within the terrorist network and invited to meetings where they are encouraged to participate in extremist activities.