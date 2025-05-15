ETV Bharat / bharat

Exclusive | Terror Organisations Regrouping Along India's Eastern Frontier In Bangladesh: Intel

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Against the backdrop of an increasing terror activity along the India-Pakistan border, intelligence inputs suggest that terrorist organisations are regrouping along India's eastern frontier in Bangladesh.

The Tripura United National Front (TUNF) is the latest northeast-based insurgent outfit started operating from Bangladesh. Officials aware of the development told ETV Bharat on Thursday that the outfit is presently operating from two bases in Bangladesh, including New Zopui Jhum Hut areas in Sajek Hill ranges and Kachalong Reserve Forest areas of Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) close to India's border of Tripura and Mizoram.

Alert sounded along India-Bangladesh and India-Myanmar border

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also sounded a high alert along the India-Bangladesh and India-Myanmar border. "A high alert has been sounded along the India-Bangladesh and India-Myanmar border," said Rajendra Kumar, secretary, border management, in the MHA.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Kumar said that similar to the India-Pakistan border, the Centre treats the border with Bangladesh and Myanmar as very sensitive.

Rise of TUNF

The TUNF in its letterhead, a copy of which is in possession of ETV Bharat, claims that the outfit was formed in 2019. However, recent interrogations of at least three arrested members of the outfit namely Yangpu Reang, Salpa Reang and Goniram Reang, have revealed that the organisation was formed in Bangladesh's CHT area towards the end of 2024, after the fall of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government.

What has worried the security agencies in India is the fact that Bangladesh’s defence intelligence agency, the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) is providing consistent support to the outfit.

Members of TUNF

Investigation revealed that the Tripura United National Front is an offshoot of the Tripura Hambagra Ta Army (THBTA). In fact, it was the Bangladesh Army that helped raise of THBTA. Its objective was to establish a Riang state in North Tripura. The member of the group belongs to erstwhile National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) cadres, who refused to surrender after the group signed a peace accord with the government of India last year.

Connection with ISI

The top leaders of the outfit including Yangpu Reang, the self-styled commander of the outfit was with regular touch with the Bangladesh army officials and Pakistan’s Inter Service Intelligence (ISI). A security official aware of the development said that a ISI delegation led by Major General Shahid Amir Afsar met with the leaders of several insurgent outfits of the northeastern States presently based in Bangladesh including TUNF, United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA-Independent).