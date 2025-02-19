ETV Bharat / bharat

Terror Link: NIA Conducts Raids In Bhagalpur, Bhojpur

Patna: Sluths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted a raid at the house of Nazre Saddam in Bhikhanpur of Bhagalpur in Bihar on Wednesday morning for having links with terror groups based out of Kashmir and Pakistan.

The raid was carried out by NIA teams from Delhi and Patna, with support from local law enforcement agencies, including police personnel and three police vehicles. The raid was prompted by suspicions of Saddam's connections with anti-social elements, particularly links to Pakistani agents and terrorist organisations active in Kashmir.

During the raid, documents related to the trade of counterfeit currency were recovered and Saddam's father, Muhammad Masiuzzama, and other family members were interrogated.

The operation caused significant commotion in the Badi Masjid Lane area as curious residents were seen observing the proceedings from their rooftops. So far, the NIA has not released an official statement regarding the findings of the raid that underscores the agency's ongoing efforts to curb activities related to counterfeit currency and potential links to anti-national elements in the region.

Raids were also conducted in Chhatarpura of the Chauri police station area and Korandihari village of Sahar police station in Bhojpur at the house of Mohammed Nehal and Mohammed Waris, respectively. Waris is in jail in a fake note case. During the raid, evidence of terrorist connections and the smuggling of fake notes was found. The father of Nehal is said to be a teacher in an Urdu school and that of Waris is as a Tola Sevak. NIA is questioning them.