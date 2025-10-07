ETV Bharat / bharat

Terror Funding Case: SC Refuses To Grant Bail To NSCN-IM Leader Alemla Jamir

The apex court directed Jamir to cooperate in the probe and posted the matter for hearing in the second week of January next year.

Supreme Court of India
Supreme Court of India | File photo (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 7, 2025 at 1:53 PM IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to grant bail to self-styled cabinet minister of the Naga insurgent outfit NSCN-IM, Alemla Jamir, in an alleged case of terror funding.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma. The bench said that at the stage when the trial is in progress, it is not willing to grant bail, saying “the allegations are very serious, shocks our conscience…”. The bench directed Jamir to cooperate in the probe and posted the matter for hearing in the second week of January next year.

The apex court directed the trial court to avail video conferencing facilities and proceed with the trial. The Delhi High Court, in January, this year, had declined to grant bail to Jamir. The high court had said that going by the allegations, the evidence and the fact that her husband was absconding, her appeal against an order dismissing her bail plea for the second time had no merit.

The high court had observed the trial judge was trying to speed up the trial and the prosecution was also attempting to conclude the trial as soon as possible.

The court had observed that Jamir was a flight risk, and she allegedly held a high position in the NSCN and was also in a position to influence the witnesses and tamper with the evidence.

The National Investigation Agency lodged a case against Jamir after she was intercepted at the Delhi airport on December 17, 2019, before she could fly to Dimapur with about Rs 72 lakh in cash.

