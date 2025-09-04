Terror Funding Case: SC Notice To NIA On Kashmiri Separatist Leader Plea For Bail

ETV Bharat / bharat

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday sought reply from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on a plea by Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Ahmed Shah, against an order passed by the Delhi High Court, which declined to grant him bail in a terror funding case.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, representing Shah, urged the bench to grant interim bail to his client. The senior counsel contended that his client was "very sick". However, the bench said it was not inclined to grant him interim bail now.

The petitioner had moved the apex court challenging the high court order passed in June this year. The apex court decided to issue notice to the NIA on Shah's plea and scheduled the matter for further hearing after two weeks.