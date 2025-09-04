ETV Bharat / bharat

Terror Funding Case: SC Notice To NIA On Kashmiri Separatist Leader Plea For Bail

The top court sought response from the NIA on Shabir Shah's plea challenging the Delhi HC order denying him bail in a terror funding case.

The top court sought response from the NIA on Shabir Shah's plea challenging the Delhi HC order denying him bail in a terror funding case.
File Photo: Kashmiri Separatist Leader Shabir Ahmed Shah (IANS)
By Sumit Saxena

Published : September 4, 2025 at 11:45 AM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday sought reply from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on a plea by Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Ahmed Shah, against an order passed by the Delhi High Court, which declined to grant him bail in a terror funding case.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, representing Shah, urged the bench to grant interim bail to his client. The senior counsel contended that his client was "very sick". However, the bench said it was not inclined to grant him interim bail now.

The petitioner had moved the apex court challenging the high court order passed in June this year. The apex court decided to issue notice to the NIA on Shah's plea and scheduled the matter for further hearing after two weeks.

The high court had declined to entertain an appeal filed by Shah challenging an NIA court's order denying bail in an alleged case of terror funding.

The high court had declined to grant bail, citing the risk of Shah potentially engaging in unlawful activities and influencing witnesses. Shah was arrested on June 4, 2019, after the NIA accused 12 individuals of raising funds to support violent activities against the government.

