Terror Funding Case: Delhi Court To Decide On Mar 21 Bail Plea Of MP Engineer Rashid

New Delhi: A Delhi court would on March 21 pass its order on the bail plea of jailed J&K MP Engineer Rashid in a terror funding case. Additional sessions judge Chander Jit Singh, who was scheduled to pass order on Wednesday, deferred the pronouncement.

Rashid is facing trial under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the 2017 terror funding case and has been lodged in Tihar jail since 2019 after he was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the matter.

The trail court had on September 10 granted interim bail to Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popular as Engineer Rashid, to enable him to campaign for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

The judge also previously extended Rashid's interim bail till October 28 on the ground of his father's health, after the NIA said it had verified the documents and it was not opposing the plea.

Elections to the 90-member J&K Assembly were held in three phases from September 18 to October 1. The results were declared on October 8 in which the National Conference-Congress alliance attained a clear majority with 48 seats.

The Delhi High Court is also likely to consider on March 25 Rashid's plea to attend the ongoing Parliament session. Rashid has challenged a March 10 order of the trial court, refusing him custody parole or interim bail to attend Lok Sabha proceedings till April 4.

In the reply filed to the appeal on March 17, the NIA said Rashid couldn't be allowed to use his status as an MP to "get away from rigours of imprisonment".