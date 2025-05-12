‘Terror Ecosystem’ Crackdown: J&K Police Raid Houses Of Eight People Linked To Banned Outfits In Srinagar

Srinagar: In a continued effort to dismantle the 'terrorist ecosystem' in Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar Police on Monday intensified its crackdown on individuals allegedly associated with proscribed outfits under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), officials said.
As part of the ongoing campaign, police have conducted extensive searches across the city, targeting the residences of those accused in multiple UAPA cases. More than 150 such searches have been carried out so far, according to a police statement.
In the latest round of action, police searched the homes of eight individuals across various localities in Srinagar. Among those whose houses were searched are Adil Manzoor Langoo of Zaldagar, Basit Bilal Makaya of Doomkadal and Waseem Tariq Matta of Rampora. All are allegedly involved in cases registered under the UAPA and other arms-related laws.
Other individuals whose residences were searched include Fayaz Ahmad Lone of Kaw Mohalla, Mohd Ashraf Kaloo of Aabi Gurpora, Qazi Usman of Devi Angan Hawal, Muzaffar Ahmad Magray of Qalamdanpora, and Shahbaz Farooq Bhat of Palpora Noorbagh.
Police said all searches were conducted in accordance with legal procedures, in the presence of executive magistrates and independent witnesses. The operations aimed to recover arms, digital devices, documents and other materials that could aid in evidence collection and intelligence gathering.
“The crackdown is part of our sustained effort to detect and deter any conspiratorial or terrorist activity against the security of the nation,” the police statement said.
Srinagar Police also reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining peace and warned that any individual found furthering the agenda of violence or unlawful activities will face strict legal consequences.