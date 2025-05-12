ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Terror Ecosystem’ Crackdown: J&K Police Raid Houses Of Eight People Linked To Banned Outfits In Srinagar

Srinagar: In a continued effort to dismantle the 'terrorist ecosystem' in Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar Police on Monday intensified its crackdown on individuals allegedly associated with proscribed outfits under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), officials said.

As part of the ongoing campaign, police have conducted extensive searches across the city, targeting the residences of those accused in multiple UAPA cases. More than 150 such searches have been carried out so far, according to a police statement.

In the latest round of action, police searched the homes of eight individuals across various localities in Srinagar. Among those whose houses were searched are Adil Manzoor Langoo of Zaldagar, Basit Bilal Makaya of Doomkadal and Waseem Tariq Matta of Rampora. All are allegedly involved in cases registered under the UAPA and other arms-related laws.

Other individuals whose residences were searched include Fayaz Ahmad Lone of Kaw Mohalla, Mohd Ashraf Kaloo of Aabi Gurpora, Qazi Usman of Devi Angan Hawal, Muzaffar Ahmad Magray of Qalamdanpora, and Shahbaz Farooq Bhat of Palpora Noorbagh.