Tourist Shot Dead, Many Injured In Terror Attack In Jammu And Kashmir's Pahalgam

Reports said that the attack took place in Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam where the suspected terrorists opened fire on the tourists.

An ambulance rushes the injured to the hospital after terror attack on tourists at Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, Apr 22, 2025
An ambulance rushes the injured to the hospital after terror attack on tourists at Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, Apr 22, 2025 (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 22, 2025 at 3:56 PM IST

Srinagar: An unidentified tourist was killed while many others were injured in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, sources said.

According to the official sources, the attack took place in Baisaran area of Pahalgam in the south Kashmir district at around 2:30 PM in the afternoon where the suspected terrorists opened fire on the tourists. While police was yet to officially confirm the attack, police sources said that five people including at least three tourists were injured in the attack. The injured tourists were shifted to the hospital where one of the critically injured succumbed to the injuries, a police official said.

Terror Attack In Jammu And Kashmir's Pahalgam (ETV Bharat)

The victims have identified as:

  • Vino Bhat from Gujrat
  • Manik Patil
  • Rino Pandey
  • S. Balachandru from Maharashtra
  • Dr Parmeshwar
  • Abhijavan Rao from Karnataka
  • Abhijavam Rao from Karnataka
  • Santru R/O Tamil Nadu
  • Sahshi Kumari from Orissa

News agency PTI quoted a woman survivor in the attack as saying "My husband was shot in the head while seven others were also injured in the attack". The woman did not identify herself but pleaded for help in evacuating the injured to hospital.

Soon after the attack, security forces rushed to Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam tourist town after gunshots were heard in the area.

Visuals showed tourist vehicles stuck in a gridlock on the Pahalgam road along the Lidder river at the tourist destination as ambulances of the health department pass by.

There was no official confirmation by the Kashmir Zone Police or the District Police Anantnag with regard to the attack on tourists. The copy will be updated as and when the police issues an official statement in this regard.

Kashmir Leaders Condemn Attack
Political leaders in Kashmir have condemnded the attack expressing condolences with the affected families.

"I’m shocked beyond belief. This attack on our visitors is an abomination. The perpetrators of this attack are animals, inhuman & worthy of contempt. No words of condemnation are enough. I send my sympathies to the families of the deceased. I’ve spoken to my colleague Sakina Itoo & she has moved to the hospital to oversee arrangements for the injured. I’ll be flying back to Srinagar immediately," Chief Minister Omar Abdullah wrote in a post.

"I strongly condemn the cowardly attack on tourists in Pahalgam, which tragically killed five and injured several as being reported for now . Such violence is unacceptable and must be denounced. Historically, Kashmir has welcomed tourists warmly, making this rare incident deeply concerning. A thorough investigation is needed to bring the perpetrators to justice and examine potential security lapses. Ensuring visitor safety is paramount, and steps must be taken to prevent future attacks. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families," PDP President Mehbooba Mufti said.

