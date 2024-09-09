ETV Bharat / bharat

Terminate Suspension Of Operations Agreement With Kuki Insurgent Groups: Manipur Groups

New Delhi: As the ongoing violence in Manipur has started witnessing bombing through drones by suspected Kuki militants, three New Delhi-based Manipur organisations on Monday reiterated their demand to the Home Ministry to terminate the suspension of operations (SoO) agreement with the Kuki insurgent groups.

The Delhi Manipuri Society (DeMaS), Meitei Heritage Society and Ningol United Progressive Initiative (NUPI) reiterated their previous demands for strict enforcement of Article 5 (x) of the Revised Ground Rules of the SoO agreement (2011) with Kuki terror outfits.

"In case of the groups found violating the ground rules in future, the Manipur government on the recommendations of the Joint Monitoring Group (JMG) may terminate the SoO arrangements and also take appropriate action including the use of forces against the group," the organisations said.

Since August 19, three rounds of meetings have been held between three members of the Kuki-Zo insurgent groups and representatives of the Home Ministry. The Kuki-Zo insurgent groups of Manipur have been in a suspension of operation agreement with the government since 2008.

The organisations also appealed to the Centre to take measures to prevent violence orchestrated by foreign enemy-backed Kuki terror outfits that are responsible for destabilising Manipur.

On September 1 and 2, simultaneous aerial bombings in the valley of Manipur using high-tech military-grade drones and armed aggression also put the security agencies into a tizzy.