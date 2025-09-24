ETV Bharat / bharat

Tenure Of CDS Gen Anil Chauhan Extended Till May 30, 2026

New Delhi: The Central government on Wednesday extended the tenure of General Anil Chauhan as Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and Secretary, Department of Military Affairs, up to May 30, 2026.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has, on 24th September 2025, approved the extension of service of General Anil Chauhan as Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) who shall also function as Secretary to the Government of India, Department of Military Affairs, upto 30th May 2026, or until further orders," the Ministry of Defence said in a press statement.

Gen Chauhan became the CDS on September 28, 2022, after the sudden demise of his predecessor, Gen Bipin Rawat, in a helicopter crash. He was recalled from retirement to serve as the CDS, and he is the first three-star appointee, a role which is traditionally given to a four-star officer.