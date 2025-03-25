ETV Bharat / bharat

Tensions Escalate at India-Bangladesh Border: Allegations Of Assault And Arson

Cooch Behar: Tensions have once again flared at the India-Bangladesh international border. On Monday, Bangladeshi miscreants were accused of assaulting Indian farmers at the Dinhata Notafela border and attempting to abduct an Indian farmer. Additionally, reports claim that Indian farmers' land was looted, and agricultural pumps were set on fire.

Minister Criticises BSF Inaction

State Minister Udayan Guha alleged that despite repeated incidents at the international border, the BSF has taken no action. He voiced his concerns on social media, prompting an administrative response.

Following his post, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vidhu Shekhar visited the Notafela area in Nazirhat 2 Gram Panchayat, Dinhata Block 2. He held discussions with villagers, local representatives, and BSF officials. Community Development Officer Nitish Tamang and Sub-Divisional Police Officer Dhiman Mitra were also present.

Border Intrusion and Violence