Tension Escalates Over Justice Varma's Transfer, Allahabad HC Bar Association Launches Indefinite Stir After Passing Slew Of Resolutions

Prayagraj: Amid controversy over Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma, who is under investigation after discovery of unaccounted cash at his government residence, his judicial responsibilities were stripped off and Supreme Court Collegium recommended his transfer back to his parent court - Allahabad HC.

However, the move of the Apex Court has triggered tension back in Allahabad as the High Court Bar Association has launched an indefinite stir from Tuesday in protest against the decision of the SC Collegium.

Reportedly, the Bar Association had convened an emergency general meeting on Monday, when a 11-point resolution was passed demanding impeachment of Justice Yashwant Varma, registration of FIR and investigation by agencies like the CBI and ED. The Association has also demanded transparency in the judicial appointment process.

SC Collegium's Decision

The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice Sanjeev Khanna on Monday announced its recommendation to send Justice Varma back to Allahabad High Court. In the resolution uploaded on the Supreme Court website in the evening, the recommendation made to the Central Government regarding transfer of Justice Varma back to Allahabad HC was made public. The proposal stated that the SC Collegium, in a meeting held on March 20, 2024, has recommended sending Justice Yashwant Varma of Delhi High Court back to Allahabad High Court.

File Photo of Justice Yashwant Varma (ETV Bharat)

Earlier, Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay had issued a notice stating that judicial responsibilities of Justice Varma have been withdrawn in the wake of the recent developments. Justice Varma was, until recently, part of a two-judge bench along with Justice Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar.

Allahabad HC Bar Association Upset

After the SC decision, the Allahabad High Court Bar Association convened a general meeting at 1 PM on Monday and passed a slew of resolutions. Later in the evening, when again the SC Collegium recommended Varma's transfer to Allahabad HC, the president of the Bar Association Anil Tiwari called a meeting at his residence. After this, an indefinite cease-work strike was declared against Justice Yashwant Varma's transfer to Allahabad High Court.

The officials of the HC Bar Association warned that they will not allow Justice Varma to take charge at Allahabad High Court. Tiwari stated that they will soon hit the streets as a mark of protest, and said agitation will continue until the demands are met.

Bar Association's Resolutions

The Bar Association opposes the transfer of Justice Yashwant Varma to Allahabad High Court or Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court or any other High Court.

The Chief Justice should immediately allow the CBI, ED and other investigating agencies to register an FIR and conduct an impartial investigation into the case.

The investigating agencies should, if necessary, take Justice Yashwant Varma into custody for questioning with the prior permission of the Chief Justice.

The Chief Justice should immediately recommend to the government to impeach Justice Yashwant Varma.

The President of India and Central Government should immediately take appropriate steps to make the process transparent by involving members of civil society in the impeachment proceedings.

The process of appointment of judges through the Collegium should be transparent, to prevent corruption.

All the decisions given by Justice Yashwant Varma during his tenure as a judge in the Allahabad HC and Delhi HC should be reviewed to restore the confidence of the people at large in the judicial system to regain 'public trust'.

The vacancies in the Allahabad HC should be filled as soon as possible, as the court is grappling with shortage of judges, which not only is delaying delivery of justice but denting the public confidence.

The Bar Association further urged the SC Collegium to bring immediate reforms to eliminate the 'Uncle Judge Syndrome'.

The Association also resolved to send a copy of resolution to the government and Bar Associations across the country to aware the entire nation about the plight of people of India.

The Bar Association has requested the entire legal community to raise their voice to ensure transparency in the judicial system and preserve the basic structure of the Constitution. In other words, they want to ensure that power of the judiciary is applicable to all aspects of human life and corruption in the judicial system is eliminated.

Meanwhile, the Bar Association has reportedly received huge support through emails and WhatsApp messages, not just from the lawyers but from various other sections of the society. The Association members asserted that they are working for the right cause and the support of the public will further boost their confidence to fight corruption.