Tension In Telangana's Gadwala As Farmers Protest Against Ethanol Plant

Jogulamba Gadwala: Tension gripped Pedda Dhanwada village in Rajoli mandal under the Jogulamba Gadwala district of Telangana on Tuesday as hundreds of farmers launched a massive protest against the establishment of an ethanol plant by Gayatri Ethanol Company.

The situation turned violent as angry protesters torched the vehicles of the company and set fire to tents and container boxes at the construction site. Labourers working at the site were also reportedly chased away by the agitated crowd.

Farmers, who have been opposing the project for some time, expressed apprehension over environmental damage, potential impact on groundwater and loss of agricultural livelihoods.

Despite the deployment of police, the force was overwhelmed by the sheer number of protesters. Authorities attempted to control the situation but remained unsuccessful in dispersing the crowd. Tension continues in the area as local leaders and officials are trying to pacify the aggrieved farmers and restore order.

The chemical company, registered in Madanapalle of Andhra Pradesh, had kick-started the groundwork for the plant after securing clearances from the government in 2024. A local police source said the unit, categorised under a renewable energy project, does not require the consent of the Gram Sabha as per the current law. The company had bought land parcels from two farmers through legal channels.