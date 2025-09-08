ETV Bharat / bharat

Tension In Maddur After Stone-Pelting During 'Ganesh Visarjan'; Police Lathi-Charge Protesters

Bengaluru: A tense situation is prevailing in Maddur town in Madya district of Karnataka, 60 km south of Bengaluru, after police resorted to a lathi charge on Monday morning to disperse a mob protesting a stone-throwing incident that occurred during the Lord Ganesha idol immersion procession on Sunday.

Hundreds of workers of the BJP and pro-Hindu organisations have now blocked the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway besides sitting on a dharna in front of the Tahasildar's office, demanding the arrest of those who allegedly threw stones at the immersion procession. They also sought the suspension of the police who lathi-charged the protestors.