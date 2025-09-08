Tension In Maddur After Stone-Pelting During 'Ganesh Visarjan'; Police Lathi-Charge Protesters
Stone-pelting during the Ganesh idol immersion procession sparked violence in Maddur.
Bengaluru: A tense situation is prevailing in Maddur town in Madya district of Karnataka, 60 km south of Bengaluru, after police resorted to a lathi charge on Monday morning to disperse a mob protesting a stone-throwing incident that occurred during the Lord Ganesha idol immersion procession on Sunday.
Hundreds of workers of the BJP and pro-Hindu organisations have now blocked the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway besides sitting on a dharna in front of the Tahasildar's office, demanding the arrest of those who allegedly threw stones at the immersion procession. They also sought the suspension of the police who lathi-charged the protestors.
Police resorted to a lathi charge when the protesters gathered in huge numbers on Monday morning, violating prohibitory orders and sought to take out a procession in the town. Several protestors have reportedly been injured. Due to the unrest, the shops and business establishments have been shut in the town, creating a bandh-like situation. Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has dispatched additional police forces to Maddur from nearby towns and cities.
"The situation is under control. Around 20 people were involved in connection with the clashes that broke out on Sunday. I appeal to people to maintain peace and not to take the law into their hands," Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said.
