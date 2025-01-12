Miscreants Cut Udders Of Three Cows In Bengaluru, CM Siddaramaiah Orders Probe

Bengaluru: The Chamarajapet area of the city is gripped in tension after some unidentified persons attacked three cows and cut their udders, police said. The incident took place at Vinayakanagar on Sunday when people woke up to the cries by the cows, which belong to a local named Karna, they said.

Police said a case has been registered against the miscreants at the Cottonpet Police Station under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on a complaint filed by the owner. The cows suffering from injuries and pain are being treated at Chamarajpete Veterinary Hospital.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he has directed Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda to investigate the case and take action.

“I just came to know about the case of the cow attack in Bengaluru. Those who do wrong will be punished. The accused are being traced. Punished according to law. Pro-Hindu organisations should not protest on this issue for political reasons,” he said.

As soon as the matter came to light, activists and leaders of Hindu organisations gathered at the scene, and a tense atmosphere was created.

A Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) contingent has been deployed at the spot. Precautionary measures have been taken under the leadership of the Cottonpet Police Station, Chikkapete Sub Division ACP.

Reacting to the incident, the BJP called for observing “Black Sankranti” in case the state government failed to take action in the case.

Speaking after visiting Vinayaknagara in Chamarajpete, where the cow udder cut incident took place, he said that the entire country considers cows sacred. “The cow is also worshipped on the Sankranti festival. The Congress government has offered a price hike for the New Year. Similarly, it has offered to cut cow udders during the Sankranti festival. I have never seen such a ‘jihadi’ mentality,” he exclaimed.

“Congress leaders go to temples for votes. But no one cares about Hinduism. Even though ‘jihadists’ have done this to create fear among Hindus, Congress leaders do not condemn it. Now with what face will they celebrate Sankranti? If the government does not take action, we will celebrate Black Sankranti,” he warned.

The BJP’s Karnataka President, B Y Vijayendra, said that worshipping cows on Makar Sankranti is an important part of the festival celebrations. “The udders of the cows were mercilessly cut by demon-minded sinners at Chamarajpete, Bengaluru, during such a sacred occasion. BJP strongly condemns this,” he said.

While attacking Congress, he said that ever since the party came to power in the state, it has been following a conservative attitude towards cow safety. “Recently, Congress has announced the decision to close cowsheds. All this is for the wooing of cow-eating people and nothing else,” Vijayendra said.