Tension Grips Assam's Tinsukia Over Chhath Celebration; Ulfa Faction Issues Warning

Guwahati: Tension prevailed in Eastern Assam's Tinsukia township after several pressure groups opposed the proposed celebration of Chhath in a historical tank of the town. On Thursday, the anti-talk faction of the United Liberation Front of Asom (Ulfa) also opposed the move to grant permission to the Hindi-speaking community to celebrate Chhath on the banks of the historical tank, saying the district administration and the Tinsukia Municipal Corporation must review their decisions to grant permission.

The outlawed organisation has also threatened that the district administration and the municipal corporation will be held responsible if their decision leads to any conflict between the organisation and the Hindi-speaking community in the district.

It may be mentioned here that Lachit Sena, a pressure group of indigenous communities, has opposed the administration's move to grant permission to use the historical Na Pukhuri tank in the town for Chhath on the ground that it is an archaeological site.

Hundreds of indigenous community members took to the streets on Wednesday to protest against the move to grant permission for Chhath. They have also been holding demonstrations at various locations in the town for the last two days. Following their protest, members of the Hindi-speaking community also demanded their right to celebrate Chhath on the Na Pukhuri, for which they have got permission from the district administration.

"We are not going to allow celebration of Chhathon on the bank of Na Pukhuri. It is a historical site dating back to the Muttock King Sarbananda Singha," said a member of the Lachit Sena.

The situation turned tense since Wednesday night when some people entered the Na Pukhuri and destroyed the decorations made for the Chhath celebration, forcing the district administration to deploy police in the area to thwart the situation from snowballing into a law and order issue.

A few days back, the banned insurgent outfit had also opposed a move by the Hindi-speaking community to observe Bihar Divas in Tinsukia on March 22, leading to its cancellation.

"This is a move to do Hinduisation of the historical Na Pukhuri. We are not going to allow this to happen. We are urging the district administration to cancel the permission to use the historical tank for Chhath, failing which they will be responsible for any situation that arises out of this issue," said a statement issued by the Ulfa on Thursday.

Located close to 500 kms from Assamese capital Guwahati, Tinsukia is a commercial town dominated by mostly Bengali and Hindi speaking people. The move to celebrate Bihar Diwas and use the Na Pukhuri tank for Chhath is also seen as a move by the ruling BJP to win over the Hindu Bengalis and the Hindi-speaking population, who constitute a major votebank for several years.