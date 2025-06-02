ETV Bharat / bharat

Tension At Bhadrachalam Temple Over Bags Bearing Objectionable Slogans

Bhadrachalam: Tension prevailed at the Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Temple in Bhadrachalam on Sunday after bags bearing slogans that were disrespectful to the faith were handed to the devotees purchasing sacred clothes. The incident occurred at a shop authorized by the temple authorities sparking outrage among the devotees.

Reports said that three devotees from Guntur visited the shrine and later bought two sarees from the temple authorized shop located near the Anjaneyaswamy temple in front of the Rajagopuram. The shop is managed by a private businessman who pays Rs 50 lakh annually to the authorities for selling clothes offered to the deities. The seller allegedly packed the sarees in bags printed with slogans deemed disrespectful to the religious sentiments of the visiting devotees.

The shocked devotees immediately raised an alarm while alleging that the staff at the shop responded rudely when questioned. The matter was reported to temple authorities that inspected the shop and promptly removed all such bags bearing objectionable content.