Tennis Player Radhika Yadav Murdered: Police Arrest Father, Recover Weapon From Crime Scene

Gurugram: In a shocking incident, tennis player Radhika Yadav was shot dead by her father in Gurugram, Haryana, on Thursday. On receiving the information, the Gurugram police reached the spot and arrested Radhika Yadav's father.
Murder of tennis player Radhika Yadav
Tennis player Radhika Yadav was shot dead at her residence in Sector 57 in Gurugram at 12 pm. Her father has committed this sensational crime. The deceased Radhika Yadav had won many medals. According to the information, Radhika Yadav's father shot her three times, one after the other, after which Radhika was admitted to a private hospital in critical condition, but 25-year-old Radhika Yadav died while undergoing treatment.
Father shot at Radhika Yadav
People from the vicinity rushed to Radhika Yadav's house after hearing sudden gunshots and saw that Radhika was lying in a pool of blood. Her father was sitting next to her. The Gurugram police, who reached the spot after receiving the information, arrested the father, who was accused of murder and also recovered the revolver used in the crime from the spot. At present, the reason for the murder is yet to be ascertained. The police are investigating the case.
Radhika Yadav was an emerging tennis player
It may be recalled that Radhika Yadav was an emerging tennis player. She had participated in International Tennis Federation (ITF) and Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) tournaments. Radhika had played in the W15 tournament held in Tunisia in June 2024. She was also registered with the All India Tennis Association (AITA).
