ETV Bharat / bharat

Tennis Player Radhika Yadav Murdered: Police Arrest Father, Recover Weapon From Crime Scene

In a gruesome incident, tennis player Radhika Yadav was shot dead by her father. The reason for the murder is yet to be ascertained.

Etv Bharat
Police arrive at the residence of tennis player Radhika Yadav, who was shot dead by her father in Gurugram on Thursday. (Etv Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 10, 2025 at 8:38 PM IST

1 Min Read

Gurugram: In a shocking incident, tennis player Radhika Yadav was shot dead by her father in Gurugram, Haryana, on Thursday. On receiving the information, the Gurugram police reached the spot and arrested Radhika Yadav's father.

Murder of tennis player Radhika Yadav

Tennis player Radhika Yadav was shot dead at her residence in Sector 57 in Gurugram at 12 pm. Her father has committed this sensational crime. The deceased Radhika Yadav had won many medals. According to the information, Radhika Yadav's father shot her three times, one after the other, after which Radhika was admitted to a private hospital in critical condition, but 25-year-old Radhika Yadav died while undergoing treatment.

Father shot at Radhika Yadav

People from the vicinity rushed to Radhika Yadav's house after hearing sudden gunshots and saw that Radhika was lying in a pool of blood. Her father was sitting next to her. The Gurugram police, who reached the spot after receiving the information, arrested the father, who was accused of murder and also recovered the revolver used in the crime from the spot. At present, the reason for the murder is yet to be ascertained. The police are investigating the case.

Radhika Yadav was an emerging tennis player

It may be recalled that Radhika Yadav was an emerging tennis player. She had participated in International Tennis Federation (ITF) and Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) tournaments. Radhika had played in the W15 tournament held in Tunisia in June 2024. She was also registered with the All India Tennis Association (AITA).

Read more: National Level Shot-Put Athlete Amit Verma Found Dead In Bhopal

Kabaddi player shot dead in Punjab after road rage

Gurugram: In a shocking incident, tennis player Radhika Yadav was shot dead by her father in Gurugram, Haryana, on Thursday. On receiving the information, the Gurugram police reached the spot and arrested Radhika Yadav's father.

Murder of tennis player Radhika Yadav

Tennis player Radhika Yadav was shot dead at her residence in Sector 57 in Gurugram at 12 pm. Her father has committed this sensational crime. The deceased Radhika Yadav had won many medals. According to the information, Radhika Yadav's father shot her three times, one after the other, after which Radhika was admitted to a private hospital in critical condition, but 25-year-old Radhika Yadav died while undergoing treatment.

Father shot at Radhika Yadav

People from the vicinity rushed to Radhika Yadav's house after hearing sudden gunshots and saw that Radhika was lying in a pool of blood. Her father was sitting next to her. The Gurugram police, who reached the spot after receiving the information, arrested the father, who was accused of murder and also recovered the revolver used in the crime from the spot. At present, the reason for the murder is yet to be ascertained. The police are investigating the case.

Radhika Yadav was an emerging tennis player

It may be recalled that Radhika Yadav was an emerging tennis player. She had participated in International Tennis Federation (ITF) and Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) tournaments. Radhika had played in the W15 tournament held in Tunisia in June 2024. She was also registered with the All India Tennis Association (AITA).

Read more: National Level Shot-Put Athlete Amit Verma Found Dead In Bhopal

Kabaddi player shot dead in Punjab after road rage

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GURUGRAM TENNIS PLAYER MURDERTENNIS PLAYER RADHIKA YADAVHARYANA TENNIS PLAYER MURDERFATHER SHOTS AT RADHIKA YADAVRADHIKA PARTICIPATED IN ITF AND WTA

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Between Flood And Fear: 800 Villagers, 16 Pillars and A School Too Far

Stop Killing Games: 1 Million Voices Say ‘No’ To Vanishing Online-Only Video Games

From Anarkali To Modi Mango: Over 1,000 Varieties Showcase At Mango Festival In Lucknow

Re-Writing Bhagavad Gita: Maharashtra Youth Revives Timeless Text In Modi, Brahmi Script

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.