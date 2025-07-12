'Just A Co-Star': Actor Inamul Haque Denies Link To Radhika Yadav's Murder

Gurugram: Actor Inam-ul-Haq, who appeared alongside on a music video with Radhika Yadav, denied speculations linking him to the murder of the Tennis player.

The actor who appeared with Radhika Yadav in the music video 'Karvan' on Saturday said that she was just a co-star for him and they had no contact after the shooting, adding that he had nothing to do with the murder.

"I met her (Radhika) for the first time in the Tennis Premier League, which was held in Dubai. After that, I met her in a music video. She was an actor to me. I have worked with many actresses... She just came for the shooting of the music video, and then she left...We just gave her a good luck amount," he said.

He further said that the production of the video was unpaid. The actor said they never communicated with each other after that. "This incident is being given a Hindu-Muslim angle too. I don't know why it is being done. I don't have to do anything with this case."

"Radhika has no social media. There is just a video clip on YouTube, that's why it is being highlighted repeatedly," he added. Inam-ul said that Radhika had come with her mother for the shooting of the music video. According to him, she had told on the set that her father liked the song. Radhika had also told Inamul that she wanted to work in the film industry.

The actor also said that no investigating officer has contacted him yet, but he will cooperate with the investigation.

A state-level Tennis player, Radhika Yadav, was shot dead allegedly by her father, Deepak Yadav, in Sector 57, Gurugram, Haryana, on Thursday morning. Police officials said that the incident happened around 10:30 AM when Radhika was working in the kitchen.

According to the FIR filed with the police, Deepak confessed to the crime and stated that the villagers used to taunt him regarding his daughter's income. Radhika has won a lot of trophies at the state level, but she left playing the sport after a shoulder injury. Villagers used to taunt Deepak, saying that he was surviving on his daughter's income, which broke him.