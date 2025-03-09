Ten Big Stadiums To Be Built In Ahmedabad For India To Host 2036 Olympics: Amit Shah

Ahmedabad: Union Minister Amit Shah on Sunday laid the foundation stone of the Rs 316.82 crore 'Para High Performance Centre' in Gandhinagar virtually and reiterated India's resolve to host the 2036 Olympics. He said 10 big stadiums are going to be built at the Sardar Patel Sports Complex, located next to the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, he said.

"India has resolved to hold the 2036 Olympic Games in these 10 complexes. Gujarat has already started preparations for this event," Shah said. The Para High Performance Centre will play an important role in providing world-class training to Gujarat's para athletes through excellent infrastructure for state-level, national-level and international competitions, Shah said.

"It will provide a platform for the strengths of the differently-abled. In the past, people used derogatory words for the differently-abled, which created a sense of inferiority in them. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instilled confidence in the differently-abled by giving them the respectful word 'divyang'," he said.

To realize PM Modi's mantra of 'Sports for All', the Gujarat government under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has taken many new initiatives for the sports sector, because of which the state has the highest sports infrastructure in the country, Shah said. "In the year 2002, Gujarat's budget for sports was only Rs 2 crore, which has increased to Rs 352 crore today. This budget alone shows the government's commitment to sports," the Union minister pointed out.

During the event, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Department of Science and Technology, Gujarat government and the Centre's Common Service Centre (CSC) to ensure the comprehensiveness of citizen-oriented digital service centres in Gandhinagar district.