Uttarakhand: Many Injured As Tempo Collides With Bus on Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway

The impact of the collision was such that the front part of the tempo traveller was completely shattered and the driver along with a woman got stuck

Police and SDRF teams during the rescue operation
Police and SDRF teams during the rescue operation (ETV Bharat)

Chamoli(Uttarakhand): Many travellers suffered injuries in a collision between a tempo traveller and a bus on the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.

The impact of the collision was such that the front part of the tempo traveller was completely shattered and the driver along with a woman got stuck.

After getting Information, a team of police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rushed to the spot and took the injured to the nearest hospital, where they are receiving treatment.

The accident happened in front of Jhadkula petrol pump near Selang on highway. According to eyewitnesses, a bus was going from Jyotirmath to Selang in the wrong direction. Due to overspeeding it collided with the tempo traveller coming in the opposite direction from Jyotirmath.

