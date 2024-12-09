Telugu Woman Banker Features In 'Rising Star Women Leaders Of Banking' For Year 2024

Vizianagaram: In a pride moment for Andhra Pradesh, a 43-year-old woman hailing from Vizianagaram district of the state working with the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) has been recognised as a Rising Star Woman leader by a leading women's group for her contribution in the banking sector.

Bharati Kolli (43), a resident of Wadada, Badangi mandal, Bobbili constituency, Vizianagaram district, is serving as the Director of the Data Management Office at the ICBC, one of the world's largest banks. She is currently working at the New York headquarters of the ICBC in the US. Her father Kolli Simhachalam is a retired army officer and her mother Lakshmi is a housewife.

Women We Admire Recognition

Bharati features among the Rising Star Women Leaders Of Banking for the year 2024 released by the 'Women We Admire', a renowned women's group.

According to 'Women We Admire', Bharati is a data and analytics manager in the Financial Services practice with a focus on finance, operations, and risk and regulatory compliance space. “Kolli has worked with several Fortune 100 clients and built solutions benefitting growth and cost, savings and risk, and regulatory compliance via data foundations, intelligence, and analytics,” it said.

The women's group has acknowledged her extensive experience in establishing, executing, and implementing data initiatives for mid-to-large-size financial institutions.

“She has designed and implemented strategies to develop and proliferate a data-driven culture, and she has about 10 years of client-facing roles at big-4 management consulting. She has demonstrated strategic thinking, developed innovative solutions, is an effective communicator at all management levels, has managed C-suite communications and relationships, and is a strong team player,” it said.

Proud Father

Over his daughter's extraordinary feat, Bharati's father Kolli Simhachalam said that his elder daughter Bharathi studied with discipline from childhood, grew up step by step and achieved what she wanted.

He said that Bharati completed her engineering from MCBT College, affiliated to JNTUC, Madanapalle. In 1999, Bharati worked for HP and Dell in Bengaluru, he said adding twelve years ago, Dell sent her to the US for a three-month assignment.

“While working there, she completed her MBA at Duke University in the US. Later, she was selected for ICBC,” he said. Simhachalam said that their second daughter, Roopa (40), is a vice president of a Dutch (German) bank, and third daughter, Sushma (38), a software engineer in the UK.