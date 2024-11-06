Telugu-Origin Usha Chilukuri Creates History as America's 'Second Lady'

The world is abuzz with the US presidential election results. Amidst this, Telugu lady Usha Chilukuri garnered wide attention after Donald Trump is all set to become President of America for the second time. Usha is the wife of JD Vance, who contested the election as Trump's running mate and is all set to become the Vice President.

Usha Chilukuri is a Telugu girl born and raised in America. Her ancestral home is located in a village near Pamarru in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh. Her parents Radhakrishna and Lakshmi migrated to America in the 1980s.

Usha's mother Lakshmi is an expert in molecular biology and biochemistry. Currently serving as a professor, he holds a key administrative position at the University of San Diego. Usha's father Radhakrishna is known to all as Krish Chilukuri. He is an aerospace engineer and worked as an Aerodynamics Specialist at United Technologies Aerospace Systems. Later, he worked as an associate director at Collins Aerospace.

Since childhood, Usha has leadership qualities and passionate about books. After Plus Two, she joined Yale Law School where she met Vance. At that time, they both organized a meeting on the topic of 'Social Decline in White America'. After that, friendship turned into love, they got married in Hindu style in 2014. She received BA in History from this University and then her Law Degree. She did MPhil in Modern History from Cambridge University and worked as a corporate lawyer and litigator for some years.

She worked as Law Clerk to two Chief Justices of the Supreme Court. In this order, she argued civil cases belonging to education, medical and defense sectors. She also worked in Supreme Court Advocacy Clinic, Media Freedom and Information Access Clinic and Iraqi Refugee Assistance Projects. She is currently working as a litigator in National Legal Agency.

While at Cambridge, Usha worked with left-wing and liberal groups. She registered her name as a Democratic Party worker for the first time in 2014. However, later in 2018, she registered with the Republican Party for voting from Ohio. Not only did she help Vance write the 'Hillbilly Elegy' but also her contribution to the 2016 and 2022 Senate campaigns was huge. Usha was instrumental in getting Vance elected as Ohio senator in 2022 and shaping Vance's political career. She took responsibility for Vance's election campaign.

Vance recently introduced his wife as 'Yale Spirit Guide' on a discussion forum. Vance and Usha Chilukoori have two boys and a girl. Their family currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio.