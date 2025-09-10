ETV Bharat / bharat

Guwahati's Telugu Colony Carries Within Tale Of Resilience, Survival And Hope

Guwahati: Just behind the busy lanes of Guwahati's B. Barooah Road lies a quiet neighbourhood with an almost forgotten yet powerful story.

It is not just another locality in a sprawling city. Instead, it is a place that carries with it the story of the displaced Telugu population that walked barefoot to rebuild their lives here. The Telugu Colony is their home away from home.

For the Telugu population in war-torn Burma during World War II in the 1940s, everything changed within a short time.

“The Burmese government started pushing out foreigners. Our people had to flee as there was no choice,” pointed out T.B. Demudu Rao, one of the eldest and respected community elders.

It was not a planned migration and there were no means of transportation or any maps to guide them. Driven by fear and a will to survive, many families walked barefoot and starved through the forests, across rivers and mountains. They managed to reach India after three months.

A view of Guwahati's Telugu Colony (ETV Bharat)

“My parents were among those who walked all the way from Burma to Tinsukia. From there, 30 of them reached Guwahati by train,” recounted Rao.

The migrants settled near a forested area close to B. Barooah Road after clearing the land and building makeshift homes. Most of them found work as sanitation workers under the then Guwahati Panchayat.

Over a period of time, their relatives back home in Andhra Pradesh came to know about their survival and gradually, more families joined them.

“We started from the grassroots. Golap Choudhury, who led the panchayat then, helped us with quarters. Later, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) and other authorities helped build more homes as our numbers grew,” Rao added.

The community that began with just 30 people has now grown to almost 50,000 strong, spread across 16 localities of Guwahati. They are working as engineers, government officers and shopkeepers.