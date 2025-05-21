ETV Bharat / bharat

Telugu Candidates Shine In IFS Exam, Nikhil Reddy From Miryalaguda Ranks 11th

Hyderabad: More than 10 candidates from the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have secured top ranks at the Indian Forest Service (IFS) examination, results of which were declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) recently.

Of the 143 candidates recommended for appointment across the country, 10-15 are from the Telugu states.

Chada Nikhil Reddy from Miryalaguda in Telangana's Nalgonda district has emerged as the topper from the Telugu region with an All India Rank (AIR) of 11.

List of rank holders from Telugu states: