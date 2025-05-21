Telugu Candidates Shine In IFS Exam, Nikhil Reddy From Miryalaguda Ranks 11th

Hyderabad: More than 10 candidates from the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have secured top ranks at the Indian Forest Service (IFS) examination, results of which were declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) recently.
Of the 143 candidates recommended for appointment across the country, 10-15 are from the Telugu states.
Chada Nikhil Reddy from Miryalaguda in Telangana's Nalgonda district has emerged as the topper from the Telugu region with an All India Rank (AIR) of 11.
List of rank holders from Telugu states:
- Chada Nikhil Reddy, AIR 11
- Yeduguri Aishwarya Reddy, AIR 13
- G. Prashanth, AIR 25
- Cheruku Avinash Reddy, AIR 40
- Chintakayala Lavakumar, AIR 49
- Atla Tarun Teja, AIR 53
- Alapati Gopinath, AIR 55
- K. Udayakumar, AIR 77
- T.S. Sisira, AIR 87
Nikhil Reddy, an IITian
Nikhil Reddy, an IITian, had worked in the software sector for a short period before starting his civil services preparations.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Nikhil attributed his success to the constant encouragement from his parents, Chada Srinivas Reddy and Sunanda, both government school teachers.
After completing his BTech in computer science from IIT Delhi in 2018, Nikhil worked in the software industry for about 1.5 years before turning his focus toward preparing for the civil services.
The IFS exam, considered among the toughest in the country, was conducted by the UPSC. The selection process included a written exam and personality test.