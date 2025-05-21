ETV Bharat / bharat

Telugu Candidates Shine In IFS Exam, Nikhil Reddy From Miryalaguda Ranks 11th

Among 143 candidates who have been recommended for appointment, around 10 to 15 rank holders are from Telugu states.

Telugu Candidates Shine In IFS Exam, Nikhil Reddy From Miryalaguda Ranks 11th
Chada Nikhil Reddy tops from Telugu region (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 21, 2025 at 4:35 PM IST

1 Min Read

Hyderabad: More than 10 candidates from the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have secured top ranks at the Indian Forest Service (IFS) examination, results of which were declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) recently.

Of the 143 candidates recommended for appointment across the country, 10-15 are from the Telugu states.

Chada Nikhil Reddy from Miryalaguda in Telangana's Nalgonda district has emerged as the topper from the Telugu region with an All India Rank (AIR) of 11.

List of rank holders from Telugu states:

  • Chada Nikhil Reddy, AIR 11
  • Yeduguri Aishwarya Reddy, AIR 13
  • G. Prashanth, AIR 25
  • Cheruku Avinash Reddy, AIR 40
  • Chintakayala Lavakumar, AIR 49
  • Atla Tarun Teja, AIR 53
  • Alapati Gopinath, AIR 55
  • K. Udayakumar, AIR 77
  • T.S. Sisira, AIR 87

Nikhil Reddy, an IITian

Nikhil Reddy, an IITian, had worked in the software sector for a short period before starting his civil services preparations.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Nikhil attributed his success to the constant encouragement from his parents, Chada Srinivas Reddy and Sunanda, both government school teachers.

After completing his BTech in computer science from IIT Delhi in 2018, Nikhil worked in the software industry for about 1.5 years before turning his focus toward preparing for the civil services.

The IFS exam, considered among the toughest in the country, was conducted by the UPSC. The selection process included a written exam and personality test.

Hyderabad: More than 10 candidates from the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have secured top ranks at the Indian Forest Service (IFS) examination, results of which were declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) recently.

Of the 143 candidates recommended for appointment across the country, 10-15 are from the Telugu states.

Chada Nikhil Reddy from Miryalaguda in Telangana's Nalgonda district has emerged as the topper from the Telugu region with an All India Rank (AIR) of 11.

List of rank holders from Telugu states:

  • Chada Nikhil Reddy, AIR 11
  • Yeduguri Aishwarya Reddy, AIR 13
  • G. Prashanth, AIR 25
  • Cheruku Avinash Reddy, AIR 40
  • Chintakayala Lavakumar, AIR 49
  • Atla Tarun Teja, AIR 53
  • Alapati Gopinath, AIR 55
  • K. Udayakumar, AIR 77
  • T.S. Sisira, AIR 87

Nikhil Reddy, an IITian

Nikhil Reddy, an IITian, had worked in the software sector for a short period before starting his civil services preparations.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Nikhil attributed his success to the constant encouragement from his parents, Chada Srinivas Reddy and Sunanda, both government school teachers.

After completing his BTech in computer science from IIT Delhi in 2018, Nikhil worked in the software industry for about 1.5 years before turning his focus toward preparing for the civil services.

The IFS exam, considered among the toughest in the country, was conducted by the UPSC. The selection process included a written exam and personality test.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UPSCIFSTELUGU CANDIDATESTELUGU CANDIDATES SHINE IN IFS EXAMIFS EXAM 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Hirakud’s Hidden Blessing: Odisha Wetlands Turn A Safe Haven For Nesting Migratory Birds

No Kohli, No Rohit, This Player Features On LA28 Olympics Official Site

Write 'Govinda' 10 Lakh Times, Get VIP Darshan: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Spiritual Challenge For Youth

Assam-based Entrepreneur Comes Up With New Blend of Tea - 'Sindoor -Pride' To Honor Indian Security Forces

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.