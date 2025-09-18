ETV Bharat / bharat

Tell Bihar's Voters That Infiltration To Be Rampant If opposition Bloc Comes To Power: Shah To BJP Workers

Amit Shah was addressing a party workers’ conclave in Bihar. He termed Gandhi’s allegation of vote theft as a “false narrative”.

A file photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 18, 2025 at 3:39 PM IST

1 Min Read
Dehri-on-Sone/Bihar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday asked BJP workers in Bihar to expose the INDIA bloc’s “false narrative” of vote theft by cautioning the people that the state will be "teeming with infiltrators" if the opposition coalition comes to power.

The former BJP president was addressing a party workers’ conclave here, about 50 km from the state capital, ahead of the state assembly elections. Referring to the “Voter Adhikar Yatra” of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Shah alleged, “You (BJP workers) know what was its aim? It was to protect infiltrators from Bangladesh".

“You must fan out across the state, visit every house, and tell the people that if they come to power, even by fluke, every district in Bihar will be teeming with infiltrators," said Shah, widely regarded as the BJP’s principal strategist.

He also termed as a “false narrative” Gandhi’s allegation of vote theft, pointing out that “they (Congress leaders) had taken recourse to a similar tactic earlier when they had alleged that we were out to scrap reservations for SCs and STs. Nothing of the sort happened."

Bihar Election 2025: All Eyes On Amit Shah's 'Chanakya' Mantra For BJP-Led NDA's Victory In Upcoming Polls

