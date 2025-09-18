ETV Bharat / bharat

Tell Bihar's Voters That Infiltration To Be Rampant If opposition Bloc Comes To Power: Shah To BJP Workers

September 18, 2025

Dehri-on-Sone/Bihar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday asked BJP workers in Bihar to expose the INDIA bloc’s “false narrative” of vote theft by cautioning the people that the state will be "teeming with infiltrators" if the opposition coalition comes to power. The former BJP president was addressing a party workers’ conclave here, about 50 km from the state capital, ahead of the state assembly elections. Referring to the “Voter Adhikar Yatra” of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Shah alleged, “You (BJP workers) know what was its aim? It was to protect infiltrators from Bangladesh".